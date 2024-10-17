2024 Mr. O Samson Duada shocked the world of bodybuilding when he beat out the favorites, Derek Lunsford and Hadi Choopan to claim his first Mr Olympia title, but the “Nigerian Lion” has shared that he almost quit bodybuilding before taking the industries most coveted crown. Now that he’s at the top of the mountain, far from taking it easy, the IFBB pro is readying for his next competition.

In a conversation with Generation Iron Director, Vlad Yudin, posted on YouTube, Dauda recounts how tough it was to make it in the muscle business. “When you are an amateur, you’re not thinking about what comes next after the pro card,” explained the man who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and moved to England in his teens. “You just focus on what is in front of you. You want that pro card, but once you get it, that doesn’t mean you’re the best. It just gets you in the gates.”

While most bodybuilders understand that it is a costly business, for international athletes the costs of flights and hotels in order to compete in the United States can be a deal breaker for some, but Dauda understood that the investment was necessary in order to match himself up against “the big boys.” You can watch that full interview here!.

Still, demotivating setbacks including the world shutting down for Covid, and the necessity of a fulltime job all took their toll on the future champ, and he was forced to consider whether his herculean efforts would be worth it in the long run. Fortunately, friends, family, and sponsors maintained their belief in him, and in 2022 Dauda entered his first Olympia, placing an impressive sixth place. This lit a fire of enthusiasm that guided him through the years, earning third in last years Olympia, and finally hitting the pinnacle this year.

Samson Dauda Confirms Arnold Classic Appearance

Not one to take his cool $600,000 Olympia prize money and run, Dauda has confirmed that he won’t be sitting out competition until the 2024 ‘0’, but will instead strive for the $500,000 jackpot that winning the Men’s Open Division at the Arnold Sports Festival in March would offer. Last year he was victorious at the Arnold’s in the Classic Division, so he has every reason to return to Columbus, Ohio.

“I’m not going to be a one show guy,” clarified Dauda following his success in Sin City. “I’m never going to disappear the whole year.” In terms of competing at the Arnold, Dauda stated emphatically, “you’d best believe I’m going to be on that stage.” The Nigerian Lion is proof positive that with hard work, anything is possible. And, more than that, he is setting a great example of sportsmanship for up-and-coming bodybuilders who hope to follow in his sizable footsteps.”

