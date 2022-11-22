This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

If you want to gain muscle mass or supplement your diet with some more calories, it can be challenging.

Luckily, we’re about to show you a supplement that can make gaining weight easier.

We’re talking about protein powder for weight gain.

But the question is – which products available are the best for this goal?

Instead of spending a lot of time, money, and effort on your own, we’re here to help you answer that question by showing you the best products.

This article will show you our list of the best protein powders for weight gain, how we compiled it, and everything else you need to know.

The 9 Best Protein Powders For Weight Gain

We’ve gone through lots of time, not to mention effort and, of course, money, to put together this list of the best protein powders for weight gain.

Huge Whey – Click here to buy TL Whey Protein Gold Standards 100% Whey Ghost Whey Nutrabio Classic Whey Rule One Proteins Rivalus Clean Gainer Legion Whey+ Pure Protein Whey

Let’s take a closer look at each of these picks so you can see what puts them on top in the 2022 market, starting with our very favorite.

1. Huge Whey

CLICK TO SHOP HUGE WHEY

Huge Whey is by far the best protein powder for weight gain. It packs a good set of micronutrients, about 130 to 150 calories per scoop, and about 25 grams of protein in every serving. Perfect for gaining weight, and, as a bonus, it tastes delicious!

This product is also backed by hundreds of positive reviews, so not only do you not need to take our word for it alone, but there is plenty of proof that this product works for weight gain across many different walks of life. You can read the reviews by clicking here.

One of the things customers find most charming about this product is that, when purchased at its 30-serving size, it comes with a free shaker to make protein shakes with! Not only that, but purchasers agreed that Huge Whey mixes evenly and easily without clumping or loss of flavor.

It tastes amazing thanks to a variety of flavors for every preference. The 6 unique flavors are Cookie ; Cream, Fruity Cereal, Strawberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Blueberry Muffin, and Vanilla Milkshake! With so many sweet tastes, gaining weight without compromising health should not be a problem.

Not only are all of these benefits top of the line across the protein powder market, but they come at a reasonable, fair price, too. There is no need to break the bank for the highest value at only $45, and you can even set up an interest-free payment plan for one time purchases.

This protein powder can be purchased from Huge Supplements’ actual website, at Huge Supplements.com, where you can see for yourself the wide range of flavor options. However, it is also available on Amazon.com if that option is more convenient for you!

2. TL Whey Protein

CLICK TO SHOP TL WHEY

The next on our list is created by Transparent Labs, offering a Whey Protein Isolate that comes in 30 servings and packs over 25 grams of protein in each serving. At 2 grams of carbohydrates and 1 gram of sugar, it is one of the healthier options we found. However, it is more expensive than our top pick.

Although the flavors are not as creative or varied as Huge Whey, Transparent Labs’ Whey Protein Isolate does still come in some tasty options. These include Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, French Vanilla, Cinnamon French Toast, Milk Chocolate Mocha, Strawberry, Vanilla Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

The Whey Protein Isolate also includes the added benefit of being sourced from American cows that boast a 100% grass-fed diet with no added hormones or artificial food dyes, sweeteners, preservatives, or gluten.

Customers appreciate not only the high-quality ingredients offered in Transparent Labs Whey Protein Isolate, but also the key. Balancing of branched-chain amino acids in the mixture.

Whether you want to meet post-workout goals or gain weight through bulking up your muscle mass, Whey Protein Isolate is the only possible runner-up to Huge Whey!

This product can be purchased at Transparent Labs’ website, or on Amazon.com for more convenient online purchasing if that matches up with your preferences more accurately.

3. Gold Standard 100% Whey

CLICK TO SHOP GOLD STANDARD WHEY

GNC has long been a company famous for making good protein and supplement products, and though it doesn’t quite beat Huge Whey as our top pick, their Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder is no exception.

Though it is more expensive than Huge Whey, it offers comparable levels of protein and branched chain amino acid content for muscle and weight gain during workouts. This product’s main claim to fame is, indeed, the Whey Protein Isolates that are celebrated as the purest form of whey protein for ideal health benefits.

In addition to containing all of these health-boosting ingredients, Gold Standards does not sacrifice taste. This is a factor that cannot be overlooked when hoping to increase weight gain!

While benefiting from 24 grams of protein, you can enjoy flavors like Strawberry Banana, Chocolate Malt, Double Rich Chocolate, Cookies ; Cream, Vanilla Ice Cream, Extreme Milk Chocolate, Strawberries and Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Hazelnut, and French Vanilla Cream.

Though it is more expensive and not quite as hard-hitting as our favorite Huge Whey protein powder, Gold Standards is still a good choice and can be purchased at the GNC website.

4. Ghost Whey

CLICK TO SHOP GHOST WHEY

It is likely that their gripping product artwork has caught your eye, but the weight-gain benefits of Ghost Lifestyle’s Ghost Whey Protein powder are just as attention-grabbing! Combining natural digestive enzymes with a protein blend that harnesses the power of 100% whey isolates, Ghost Whey is another excellent product.

With 4 grams of total carbs, more than 25 grams of protein, and the added benefit of excluding soy and gluten, it’s no wonder that Ghost Whey is popular with customers. It also contains a few nice flavor options.

These taste varieties include Coffee Ice Cream, Fruity Cereal Milk, Peanut Butter Cereal Milk, Cinnamon Cereal Milk, Marshmallow Cereal Milk, and Milk Chocolate, as well as plain Cereal Milk.

Though it is a little pricier than our favorite Huge Whey protein at around $45, Ghost Whey is still a standout among the protein powder options on the supplement market of 2022.

5. NutraBio Classic Whey

CLICK TO SHOP CLASSIC WHEY

Next up on the list of protein powders we researched and found a cut above the rest is Vitacost’s NutrBio Classic Whey Protein powder! This option is not only chock full of great weight-gain benefits, but it is tasty and easily mixed into cereals or protein shakes or even yogurt for quick intake.

NutraBio’s product has been beloved for its quality ingredients since the year 1996, and celebrated for the lack of GMOS, TSEs and BSEs in every blend. Without spiking the protein, adding any inferior sources of protein, or treating their Whey with acids, this blend still offers great weight gain through high-quality ingredients.

Not only that, but the taste is, once again, very well supported in this choice. Though it does not offer as many or as creative in terms of flavor varieties, NutraBio still has a few classic options for customers. One is Chocolate Milkshake, along with Creamy Vanilla and Chocolate Peanut Butter Bliss.

It is worth mentioning that NutraBio’s Classic Whey blend is expensive, though the value is high, at around $75. Although it does not quite make the top of our best protein powders for weight gain list, NutraBio’s Classic Whey protein is still an acceptable choice for muscle pumps and overall health.

6. Rule One Proteins

CLICK TO SHOP RULE ONE PROTEINS

Marketed as the overachiever of protein powders is our next option, Rule 1 Whey Blend protein! This option offers 24 grams of the protein needed to build muscle mass, gain weight, and improve health in every serving.

Added to this benefit is the complete lack of creamers or sugars. Instead, you get 5 grams of branched chain amino acids and 4 grams of glutamine for the aid of overall health. This three-way formula is celebrated by customers not just for great ingredients, but for a variety of flavors that are easily incorporated into tasty shakes and yogurt mixtures alike.

Some of these flavors are only available depending on the serving size a customer chooses to order, making it less simple to choose a favorite than it would be for our top pick, Huge Whey.

For example, the 28-serving, the ideal available form of the product, offers all flavor options, including Toasted Cinnamon Cereal, Cookies ; Cream, Lightly Salted Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Fudge, and Strawberries and Cream.

However, if the smallest size is ordered, you’ll only get Chocolate Fudge and Vanilla Ice Cream, with the addition of two flavors unique to the size: Rainbow Sherbet and Birthday Cake. On the other hand, the largest size, serving 136, only offers the Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Fudge flavors.

Even with these many buying options, which make decision making a little trickier, we found this product to deserve it’s place on our best protein powders list for weight gain benefits!

7. Rivalus Clean Gainer

CLICK TO SHOP CLEAN GAINER

Rival Nutrition’s Clean Gainer is deserving of its place on our weight gain list of protein powders, and not just for its name! Though it is more expensive than a few of our other options at $50, Rivalus Clean Gainer packs around 30 grams of protein per serving.

With 560 additional calories for optimal gains, Rivalus Clean Gainer has proven itself as a great protein powder for weight gain.

This product does contain 30 grams of dairy in it’s protein blend, and although this may not be ideal for dairy-free customers, it does have other primary ingredients like avocado, flax seeds, and sunflower elements to boost essential fat content. Customers also appreciated the easily-mixed texture of the product.

This option is best used in protein shakes for those engaging in strength training or competitive sports, however, it an do wonders for muscle gains in most scenarios.

It also comes in several excellent flavors to uphold great taste, including Soft Serve Vanilla, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookies and Cream, Campfire Smores, and Chocolate Fudge.

Whether you decide to purchase the 10 pound, 5 pound, or whopping 12 pound serving size from Amazon.com, Rivalus Clean Gainer is a nice option for weight gain on the 2022 market.

8. Legion Whey+

CLICK TO SHOP LEGION WHEY+

Legion Athletics has produced a great whey protein powder in eco-friendly packaging for the year 2022 in the form of their Whey+ Isolate Protein Powder!

This option’s claim to fame is the all-natural blend of ingredients they use from Ireland dairy farms containing grass-fed cows. Coupled with the ISO accredited-labs the product is tested with and you have a great protein.

Legion Whey+ offers slightly less grams of protein powder than our favorite, Huge Whey, but it also contains 120 calories and 2 grams of carbs for more muscle mass and weight gain. It also comes in more than just potent weight-gain and health benefits: it comes in a few tasty flavors!

These include Cinnamon Cereal, Dutch Chocolate, Strawberry Banana, French Vanilla, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and the ever-popular Cookies ; Cream.

Legion Whey+ may not have what it takes to dethrone Huge Whey as our top pick, but with natural, pure, Labdoor Tested ingredients, it is still one of our favorites for quality’s sake on the 2022 supplement market.

9. Pure Protein Whey

CLICK TO SHOP PURE PROTEIN WHEY

Our next top-of-the-line product comes to us courtesy of the Pure Protein company’s blend of gluten-free Whey Protein Powder. Though it only comes in a 1.75 pound quantity and fewer flavors than our other picks, it does still pack a walloping 25 grams of protein per serving.

The two flavors this product comes in are simply Rich Chocolate and Vanilla Cream. It also offers protein powder that boosts vitality and energy to improve muscle gains and therefore weight gains.

Thanks to being low in sugar content and tasting fantastic, in addition to a fair price for what you’re getting, Pure Protein Whey is very deserving of its place rounding out our best protein powder for weight gain list!

How We Choose the Best Protein Powders For Weight Gain

When it comes to picking out the best product, we do not simply search according to our own personal preferences.

Finding a product that is not only enjoyable to use, but fairly priced and, above all, is actually effective in helping with weight gain, is our goal.

We accomplish this goal by looking for the following qualities!

Protein and Calories

All of the human body is made up of proteins, from our fingernails to our vital organs! In addition, calories are one of the main players in increasing weight gain if that is your goal.

Therefore, both protein and calorie content could not be overlooked when we hunted for the very best of the best protein powders on the 2022 market.

Product Quality

The best quality products are not just the ones with the coolest packaging or highest keyword count. Quality is determined by effectiveness, which is, in turn, determined by a mixture of well-sourced ingredients and scientifically backed products.

For example, the ratio of calories to protein, like the one found in Huge Whey, was something we very seriously considered for each product. The ideal protein powder for weight gain is sweetened sparingly and places emphasis on protein content, the same way Huge Whey does.

Taste and Flavor Choices

Although healthy, high-quality ingredients and finely honed mixtures of those ingredients are very important, nobody likes to make something that tastes bland or gross a part of their daily routine.

Therefore, we studied each of our protein powders to see which ones combined great taste with the best variety of choices.

Most protein powders stick with the basic vanilla and chocolate mixtures, but the best branch out into cereal-like flavors. In the case of our favorite product, Huge Whey, a large amount of flavors to choose from was offered, and none of them disappointed!

Budget

Finally, we always made sure that the products we choose are priced fairly according to the benefits and effectiveness each one offers. A good protein powder is worth paying for, as long as the ingredients are correctly balanced, sourced, and effective for what they claim!

We found the products on our Top 9 List above to be priced fairly according to their worth, with Huge Whey being the highest quality bang for your buck!

How Protein Powder Helps You Gain Weight

In general, protein powders are marketed as healthy supplements and are associated with a lifestyle of working out and staying active. For these reasons, it is perfectly natural to wonder how protein powder helps you gain weight, when it seems specifically created for leanness in the human body.

Actually, human beings gain weight not just in fat, but in muscle mass, too. If you are trying to bulk up, your body needs a high amount of carbohydrates, calories, and, of course, protein. All of these are ingredients amply provided in common protein powders.

However, it is the way that you combine these protein powders with activity that ultimately determines weight gain.

A calorie surplus is needed to gain weight through muscle mass. This simply means that the body needs to be consuming more calories than the ones that are being burned each day.

For example, if you are burning around 500 calories during each intense workout, you will need to eat significantly more for your body to transform those calories into muscle mass.

Eating junk food like processed fast foods or ice cream can contribute to your calorie count, but it does so by also giving you plenty of harmful ingredients at the same time. Instead of making your body sort the good from the bad as you prepare for a workout, use protein powders to get straight to the good stuff!

Protein powders should be combined with strength training exercises and resistance training exercises. This training actually synthesizes muscle protein synthesis. This muscle protein synthesis is what your body engages in to create muscle mass.

Protein powder can cause amino acids to be more easily absorbed by the human body when placed in a good protein shake and ingested before a workout. This amino acid content in the bloodstream bumps up the muscle protein synthesis, making muscles larger and more energized during a workout.

This is not only helpful for promoting a bigger gain of muscle mass in the body, but improving the speed at which these muscles recover after a workout so that you don’t have to spend quite as much time in cooldown while the healing process is underway. That means they’re also considered a muscle recovery supplement.

Essentially, a good protein powder enhances a workout and makes everything your body is doing to create more weight through muscle mass work more quickly and smoothly.

How to Make a Protein Shake For Gaining Weight

As previously touched upon in this article, the main thing to remember when trying to use a protein powder for weight gain is making sure you create a large caloric intake.

However, you don’t want to sacrifice taste or texture, and if you’re a beginner, we hope you’ll benefit from this step-by-step guide to making a protein shake for gaining weight!

Add Your Protein Powder – We recommend using one to two scoops of whey protein powder, and we cannot recommend Huge Whey protein enough! Add in Oats – Generally, oats are full of health benefits. For gaining muscle mass, however, they have additional proteins and around 66% of a raw oat is pure protein. They taste great, too, especially if you like your protein shake with more depth of flavor than sweetness. Add in Fruit – Speaking of sweetness, fruit is some of the best that nature has to offer in terms of flavor and benefits to our health. We definitely recommend putting a single banana in your protein shakes for the greatest source of potassium and gains to your overall muscle mass, but berries and even an avocado are great, too. Add in Nuts – In addition to oats, nuts are another great source of fiber and muscle-building protein to boost the effects of your protein powder to the next level. Add in Peanut Butter – A single tablespoon of peanut butter contains four whole grams of protein. So while you’re already bumping up your protein intake through Huge Whey, you’re only getting that much more with peanut butter, in addition to a great taste and antioxidants. Blend or Shake – Throw all of the above into a blender if you decide to use half a cup of ice for texture, or use the free shaker that comes with Huge Supplements’ Whey product. Either way, the goal is to mix thoroughly. Enjoy – With your carefully-mixed ingredients and great choice of protein powder, you should have a protein shake that is chock-full of health benefits, not to mention enough protein content to boost weight gain.

Other Protein Powder Recipes For Weight Gain

Using protein powder in a shake is not the only recipe you are limited to, especially if you want to gain weight! Using a great protein powder like Huge Whey, which comes in a variety of flavors, your options are actually closer to limitless.

For example, consider baking your protein powder into brownies, muffins, or other baked goods as a way to supplement the other dry ingredients in the usual mixture. This will add to the weight-gain benefits and, of course, taste great too.

Another fantastic method of using protein powder to gain weight mass is to include it in your oatmeal or yogurt for breakfast or snacks. By adding this simple step to your daily food intake, you can reach your weight gain goals even more quickly and creatively.

Should You Use Protein Powder to Gain Weight?

Yes, we highly recommend using protein powder to gain weight. It makes hitting your protein goals a lot easier, thus helping you pack weight on quicker.

Although keep in mind, it is not a must. Protein powder and protein shakes should not replace a healthy diet. But if you can afford it, go for it!

Final Thoughts: Best Protein Powders For Weight Gain

To sum it all up, the best way to gain weight is through a targeted intake of calories, carbohydrates, and proteins. Although almost all protein powders contain these elements, only a select few do so through optimal blends, well-sourced ingredients, and great flavors without compromising on fair pricing.

Our Top 9 Best Protein Powders For Weight Gain includes the prime examples of these few products on the 2022 market, with Huge Whey Protein taking the top spot for unbeatable benefits and flavor variety.

Using Huge Whey in a protein shake, especially one that is jam packed with beneficial ingredients like nuts and fruits and peanut butter, gaining weight should be no problem at all.

Be sure to purchase Huge Whey in all of it’s muscle-pumping glory either on the Huge Supplements website or Amazon.com for the best results in your weight-gain journey!

