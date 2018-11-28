Everything You Need to Know About Testosterone Replacement Therapy

What's Normal When It Comes to Testosterone?

Guys in their late teens to early 20s (you know, that period when you feel invincible and have the sex drive of an elephant in mat­ing season) are going to nat­urally have more testoster­one. Once you hit 35 years old, those potent T levels start to drop, according to Abraham Morgentaler, M.D., author of Testosterone for Life, the director of Men’s Health Boston, and an as­sociate clinical professor of urology at Harvard Medical School. “More important, there is a decline in free testosterone, which is the active, more bioavailable portion of testosterone in the bloodstream,” he says.

As your testosterone drops, your bones will begin to weaken, and you’ll notice more padding along your waistline. Unfortunately, no amount of working out or protein shakes will keep you lean and strong if you’re not in the optimal T range for your age. For men under 40, the normal range is between 450 and 650ng/ dL (nanograms per deci­liter), though Morgentaler notes that anywhere between 300 and 1,000ng/ dL is still considered fine.

“Some men maintain good levels of testosterone well into their 80s, and oth­ers are low in their late 20s,” he says. “However, on aver­age, T levels in men decline by about 1% per year.”