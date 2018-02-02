Get Bigger and Stronger With Bone Broth Protein

One of the hottest trends in supplementation actually has ancient beginnings. Welcome to the world of bone broth protein—a Paleolithic staple that is now available to the modern world.

Brought to you by Ancient Nutrition, Bone Broth Protein is a potent source of both muscle-building proteins and connective-tissue-building collagen. This non-GMO supplement supplies 20 grams of protein, with more complete nutrition than typical protein isolates and concentrates. It’s also replete with an array of nutrients to boost health and vitality.

WHAT IS BONE BROTH?

For as long as humans have been cooking food over fire, bone broth—the simmering of bones and connective tissue from fish, beef, chicken, turkey, and other animals—has been a daily part of life for cultures around the world.

Unlike stocks or bouillon, pure bone broth takes 24 to 48 hours to make. The resulting liquid is then used for soups, sauces, and health drinks. Because of its versatility, bone broth has exploded in popularity recently—especially among actors and pro athletes—but its origins are primitive.

NUTRITION REBORN

Bone Broth Protein provides the most effective protein/collagen source in the form of a convenient nutritional supplement. It begins as a true bone broth liquid that is then dehydrated, making it into a concentrated, high-quality powder. Mix it with water to make a great-tasting protein drink, pre- or post-workout, or add it to smoothies or your favorite recipes.

To fuel your fitness lifestyle, Bone Broth Protein provides 20 grams of protein, plus type II collagen. As a result, this ancient protein fortifies the structure and function of the body, promoting the development of healthy muscles and tissues, new cells, bones, ligaments, organs, skin, nails, hair, and more.

BIGGER AND STRONGER

In short: Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein is a Paleo-friendly protein powder that’s dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without soy or grains. It contains zero sugar and zero artificial ingredients. In addition to its muscle-building power, this easy-to-blend supplement supports digestive and immune health, aids in detoxification, and promotes joint and bone health. It is available in multiple flavors, including French Vanilla, Dark Chocolate, and Café Mocha. For more information, go to store.draxe.com.