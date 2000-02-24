When it comes to supporting athletic performance for maximum gains, Hi-Tech’s line of superior grade supplements offers all the formulas you’ll need for optimal energy, recovery, weight loss and muscle gain. Using only the highest quality ingredients, Hi-Tech products are developed to safely and effectively propel athletes at all levels for the results they demand. Whether it’s adding more lean muscle mass, or shedding excess fat, you’ll find the right Hi-Tech formula to help you best achieve your physical transformation goals.

Consider the following Hi-Tech products to support your efforts for a leaner, stronger, more muscular and shredded physique.

Weight Management

Hi-Tech’s weight management stack is all about weight loss, dieting, and burning body fat.

CLA 1000

CLA has a number of different benefits. It’s going to keep your immune system strong, help reduce bad cholesterol and lend a supportive hand with Carnitine to help break up and oxidize fat cells to be utilized as fuel.

CarniSlim

Increase performance and aerobic capacity with CarniSlim. This potent formulation contains 5 different Carnitines to enhance weight loss and cellular energy; 2 of them are novel to Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals.

Synadrene

Synadrene is a stimulant that will help put you in a good mood when you’re dieting, as well as help to burn fat by increasing your thermogenic rate, increasing your body’s temperature and ability to sweat. In addition it’s also going to curb your appetite. Researchers at Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals familiar with the effectiveness of one of the most popular supplements ever that was pulled from shelves, “reverse engineered” it. They created – Synadrene, which combines the power of DMAA with other high caliber intensifiers and has created what will undoubtedly be the greatest weight loss product of all time.

Test Support

These are the two pieces of the puzzle that are going to help to secure muscle tissue and increase strength, keeping you in an anobolically primed environment.

1-Testosterone

Hi-Tech’s 1-Testosterone is built to keep you hard, dry and grainy, increasing strength and power. 1-Testosterone is based upon a naturally occurring metabolite for many animals including man that has properties far different from standard testosterone in the body. 1-Testosterone is more of a mild hormone that will give you cleaner gains and dramatic strength increases. There are three prohormones to this compound:1-androstenedione, 1-androstenediol and 1-Androsterone aka 1-androstene-3b-ol-17-one. Of the three, only 1-androsterone is still available on the U.S. market, and this is what Hi-Tech manufactures using its proprietary Cyclosome Delivery system for increased bioavailability.

Dianabol

A select few bodybuilding supplements may actually help increase the uptake of amino acids into muscle, and a few other supps may actually help to conserve amino acids already within muscle. There are even fewer supplements that contain formulations of ingredients that do both — they are anabolic and anti-proteolytic, which means even more muscle protein. One of those very few supplements is Dianabol — a Hi-Tech Muscle & Strength supplement that contains a whirlwind of both anabolic and anti-proteolytic compounds. This product is all about protein…getting it, saving it, and using it to build rock-hard muscle. The active compounds in Dianabol signal muscles to snatch up more amino acids from the blood and then use them to create muscle protein at a faster rate through increased protein synthesis. The compounds in Dianabol also tell muscles to hang on to amino acids already within muscle by decreasing muscle-wasting activities within the muscle, creating a protein-sparing metabolism, and thus maintaining an anabolic state during times when normal protein breakdown occurs. In essence, Dianabol helps keep hard-earned muscle intact.

The Macronutrients

NitroPro

You’re going to need a hydrolized whey protein to get to your muscles quick. NitroPro contains 85% hydrolyzed whey isolates with another 15% as a timed released blend of high quality whey proteins. Developed specifically for serious athletes and bodybuilders, NitroPro is the first protein supplement whose formulation focuses exclusively on protein absorption, protein utilization, and, ultimately, protein synthesis. Weight trainers turn to NitroPro because it’s the most advanced protein supplement for promoting, accelerating, and sustaining muscle protein synthesis for optimal muscle-building gains. Each serving of NitroPro provides 24 gm high-quality protein, 20,000 mg peptide-bound amino acids (PBAAs), and 8 gm branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). NitroPro is the first scientifically-based protein ever developed. It is, literally, “Hi-Tech” protein, which is crucial to the body’s ability to build quality muscle tissue and enhance strength.

Off The Chain

Off The Chain Aminos is an incredible breakthrough in the supplementation of Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAA’s) and recovery aids for muscle growth and repair after grueling training sessions. With it’s intention of use before, during and after training, Off The Chain’s BCAAs help kick-start protein synthesis, which plays a vital role in muscle growth and recovery. Hi-Tech’s Essential Amino Acids superior ratio of rapidly absorbed free-form amino acids with potent energizers and N.O. ingredients was formulated to help you achieve Off The Chain gains – including muscle-building BCAAs and L-Citrulline for muscular pumps.

