Throughout high school, Nick was afraid to eat. Days would pass with a single meal, or a sandwich as his only source of calories. In Nick’s mind, going to bed with an empty, grumbling stomach was a good sign – believing that he was being healthy. Eventually the troubled teen would battle dizziness and lightheadedness on a daily basis, until he was unable to get out of bed. Not knowing what was happening, Nick’s parents brought him to the doctor where they discovered a startling secret – Nick had anorexia.

Fast forward a number of years and several healthy choices later, and Nick has transformed his physique into something truly inspirational. Now, when he’s not serving his country, Nick is helping others on their fitness journey through his YouTube channel and social media. Watch the video below and get the full story on this incredible transformation.

TRANSFORMATION: Nick’s INSPIRING Recovery from Anorexia Nick Bare struggled with anorexia in middle school, which later sparked his interest in fitness & nutrition. Today, Nick is an army veteran, a fitness YouTuber, & an entrepreneur.**SHARE to inspire** Posted by Quest Nutrition on Tuesday, August 8, 2017

