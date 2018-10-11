A List of Performance Enhancing Drugs and Their Definitions

When thinking of PEDs, most people put them all under the umbrella of steroids. But in reality, there's a lot more to it than that. Speaking with Thomas O'Connor, M.D., aka the "Anabolic Doc," we compiled a list of some of the most common PEDs and related terms so you're more informed about what some of these drugs are. While he doesn't advocate the use of these drugs, he does understand his responsibility to the public. "We have to educate people,” O'Connor told Muscle & Fitness. Here is a rundown of some of the more notable PEDs and their uses.

