Testosterone is indisputably the king of hormones when it comes to the gym. While it’s responsible for reproductive development, it’s better known for its major role in promoting muscle growth, increasing bone density, and even how body fat is distributed. Testosterone levels are also a huge influencer in terms of overall health and emotional state. With age, however, natural testosterone production naturally declines, leading to higher levels of body fat and more difficulty building muscle, not to mention a decrease in libido.

In decades past, this essentially meant that once your body hit a certain age, it no longer kept up with the young at heart. Luckily, today there is a variety of solutions to combat declining testosterone levels, including Test Boosters, dietary supplements which are formulated to help naturally stimulate the body’s production of testosterone. Sounds good, but not sure where to start? We’ve compiled the Top 10 Test Boosters for 2018 to help you make the best choice.

1- DAA Max by Vital Labs

For the 3rd year in a row, DAA Max claims the #1 spot in the Top 10. A product that stands out in all categories with a formula that has been shown in studies to increase free testosterone levels after just 12 days of consistent use. DAA Max’s feedback over the years has shown that this product is not only potent in terms of elevating testosterone and boosting one’s libido, but at its low price it just can’t be beaten.

2 - Sergeant Steel by Assault Labs

Sergeant Steel is arguably the strongest testosterone booster on the market as it combines 16 effectively dosed ingredients that support testosterone increases and estrogen reduction. It’s not often that you come across a product that combines all of the top ingredients and provides you with their proper dosages. Users have been reporting strong increases in libido, strength, sense of well being, muscle hardness, and improved recovery. If you are looking for a no-holds barred test booster, look no further than Sergeant Steel.

3 - Test1fy by Olympus Labs

Test1fy comes in with one of the most unique formulas containing ingredients that not only support testosterone increases and lean mass gains, but also help in increasing hunger making it the perfect addition to anyone’s natural bulking stack. It is overall a well rounded and potent formula making it perfect for anyone, from newbie to the seasoned veteran.

4 - Viron by Black Lion Research

One of the few testosterone boosters on the market to feature Eurycoma Longifolia, a patented ingredient that was developed at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for the treatment of sexual dysfunction and male fertility, Tongkat Ali supports increased sex drive through multiple pathways, including boosting one’s free testosterone levels. Great as a standalone testosterone booster and a staple in many people’s post cycle after an anabolic cycle.

5 - Sustain Alpha by Iconic Formulations

Sustain Alpha is the first ever transdermal testosterone booster to hit the Top 10 and it’s here for good reason. Users have been reporting increased sense of well-being and improved libido just shortly after their first dose with muscular definition and strength improvements after just 2 weeks! The transdermal technology allows users to avoid the traditional route of digesting their supplements and instead allows for them to be absorbed through the skin and directly in the bloodstream. This innovative approach has been delivering and for those looking to try something a bit different, Sustain Alpha is your go to.

6 - Alphamax XT by Performax Labs

Alphamax XT’s testosterone boosting formula is so potent that they had to include an estrogen blocker in the formula. User’s have reported that the product’s effects rivals a hardcore pre-workout in terms of aggression and intensity. When the workout is done user’s have also been reporting accelerated muscle recovery, fat loss, and increased muscle definition.

7 - Forged Methyl EAA by Transform Supplements

Forged Methyl EAA stands out as it has a special concentrated derivative of D-Aspartic Acid (DAA) which is touted as being 50 times more effective than normal DAA. The formula is so strong that Transform supplements had to put an estrogen blocker as when your testosterone levels get boosted very high, your body will start to convert it to estrogen. It comes with a hefty price tag but many users have considered it to be hands down the strongest on the market.

8 - Apex Male by Blackstone Labs

Blackstone Labs combines 10 different testosterone boosting ingredients into and users certainly have been noticing the effects of this potent formula. Regular feedback includes increased muscle fullness, hardness, strength, and libido enhancement.

9 - Testoshred by EPG

Testoshred stands out as a muscle hardening testosterone booster as it first combines 3 clinically studied and effective testosterone boosting agents with the powerful estrogen reducer Arimistane. The addition of Arimistane helps to prevent the conversion of testosterone to estrogen resulting in higher testosterone levels, while increasing muscle hardness and reducing body fat.

10 - Anabolic Triad by Platinum Labs

One of the more unique products to make the list as it combines two powerful ingredients from two different categories, utilizing the natural anabolic Laxogenin with the testosterone booster Bulbine Natalensis. The combination helps to increase testosterone by up to 347% and protein synthesis by up to 200%.

This content is supplied and sponsored by StrongSupplements.com. This list was generated and created by Strong Supplement Shop. For more information, visit http://www.strongsupplements.com/