This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

My name is Dr. David Filsoof. As a board-certified cardiologist, I frequently advise my patients on the importance of maintaining a healthy weight for optimal heart and overall health.

What is it they say? Never trust a skinny chef? Well, the opposite is true for the healthcare field. If a doctor tells you that you need to change your diet, exercise or lose weight, it’s hard to take them seriously if they are holding on to some extra pounds themselves.

A busy schedule and a few poor lifestyle and diet choices led me to put on a little weight over the years. I wanted to lose weight for my health, but as a doctor, I knew I also needed to set a better example for my patients.

The thing is… I tried to get the weight off and put on lean muscle.

I exercised as much as my busy schedule would allow and ate healthy most of the time. Doing so led to a little bit of weight loss, but nothing substantial, and it usually came back.

At that point, I knew my weight struggles had to be partially due to my metabolism not functioning at maximum capacity.

As a doctor, I know there are natural vitamins, minerals and herbs that have impressive clinical backing for their thermogenic, metabolism-boosting effects, so I researched to see which ones had the most scientific support.

I was also slacking on sleep, which I know plays a crucial role in weight management and hormones that can lead to weight gain. So I did some further digging through clinical trials to find what natural herbs and lifestyle changes have the most promise to help me fall asleep, stay asleep and not wake up groggy.

For me, doing research was the easy part. The struggle was finding a supplement company that is safe and clean and formulates products with all of the best clinically backed ingredients in PROPER dosages.

Then one day, I stumbled across the supplement company Inno Supps and their daytime thermogenic Inno Shred and nighttime thermogenic sleep aid Night Shred.

I was impressed with the ingredients, dosages and how they formulate and manufacture their products… so I decided to give the duo a shot.

The result?! I lost 35 pounds over the course of 6 months!!!

I was so blown away by Inno Shred and Night Shred that I decided to put my name behind numerous other Inno Supps products, such as Nitro Wood.

But in this article, I want to tell you about the clinically backed ingredients in Inno Shred + Night Shred and why I suggest this 24/7 fat-burning duo to anyone looking to reach their weight-loss goals faster and easier.

INNO SUPPS INNO SHRED INGREDIENTS + REVIEW

Inno Shred is a potent yet natural thermogenic with several ingredients that have solid clinical backing showing they can help supercharge metabolism, rapidly burn fat, and increase brown fat, also known as B.A.T. (brown adipose tissue), a thermogenesis-inducing type of fat you want to have.

Inno Shred contains alpha yohimbine and green tea extract (EGCG), both of which have unique fat-burning properties.

But 95% of the around-the-clock fat-burning effects mentioned come from two other key ingredients in Inno Shred.

Capsimax™ (Cayenne Pepper Fruit Extract): Capsimax is a concentrated extract of capsicum that is clinically shown to enhance metabolic rate, increase energy expenditure while active and at rest, curb cravings and mildly suppress appetite.

Capsicum, the main ingredient in Capsimax, is the naturally occurring compound in red chili peppers. This compound is what causes the sensation of heat when consuming spicy foods and is known to provide a thermogenic effect in the body.

The problem is that you can’t just go and eat a bunch of chili peppers. To achieve their thermogenic benefits, you would have to eat a lot, which would cause extreme stomach upset.

For every 100 mg of Capsimax consumed (the dosage in each serving of Inno Shred), you can burn 116 additional calories without changing your diet or training program.

In addition, when combined with a proper workout regimen, Capsimax helps target body fat stores (specifically in stubborn areas such as the stomach) and burn them up for energy.

Grains of Paradise: I mentioned earlier that the ingredients in Inno Shred can help your body produce more brown adipose tissue, or brown fat. This is thanks in part to grains of paradise, an ancient spice known for its epic fat loss properties



Grains of paradise is clinically shown to help increase that brown fat we want! Grains of paradise is also clinically shown to help speed up your metabolism, allowing you to burn more calories while active and at rest without cutting calories or adding extra activity.

Without getting too clinical, having more “good brown fat” helps your body burn the “bad white fat” you don’t want. High levels of B.A.T. are associated with rapidly improved weight loss and maintaining a leaner body index year round.

Pending which version of Inno Shred you choose (there are four), Inno Shred might also contain caffeine, which amplifies the body’s fat-burning processes, increases basal metabolic rate, mildly suppresses the appetite and curb cravings.

Here is a quick break-down of how the four differ:



Inno Shred: Contains all the ingredients listed above, plus 200 mg of Purcaf™, an organic type of clean caffeine.



Inno Shred Stimulant Free: Contains all the ingredients in Inno Shred, except the two stimulants – Purcaf™ and alpha yohimbine.

Inno Shred Focus : Contains the two primary fat-burning ingredients in Inno Shred (Capsimax and grains of paradise) as well as caffeine, green tea leaf extract and green coffee bean extract. But it also has an additional intensity and focus matrix to boost brain power and mental focus AND an appetite-suppressing carb-blocking matrix for additional weight-loss benefits.



Inno Shred Focus Stimulant Free: Contains everything the Inno Shred Focus, minus the 200 mg caffeine and B vitamins (which are known to give a natural energy boost and impact sleep).

Because I could use the extra energy and focus boost, I chose to go with Inno Shred Focus, but you can’t go wrong with any formula.

Overall, Inno Shred did everything Inno Supps claims it can do. After only a few doses, I noticed I had more endurance, energy and focus, had fewer cravings and was satisfied with smaller food portions. But it was after consistent use that I noticed the boost in my metabolism that allowed me to shed fat faster and easier, especially in stubborn areas like my stomach.

INNO SUPPS NIGHT SHRED INGREDIENTS + REVIEW

Sleep is essential for overall health, but there are several ways that lack of sleep could be contributing to your inability to lose weight.

Unhealthy sleep patterns spike the stress hormone cortisol, which is shown to promote weight gain. Lack of sleep can also lead to lower levels of leptin and higher levels of ghrelin (your hunger hormones). The combination of low leptin and high ghrelin is likely to increase appetite.

Night Shred contains numerous clinically backed natural ingredients that work together to maximize sleep quality and quantity while priming your body to accelerate fat-burning.

Magnesium

GABA

Chamomile

Passionflower

Valerian Root Powder

KSM-66 ® Ashwagandha

Grains of Paradise

CLA

L-Carnitine

5-HTP

L-Tryptophan

Melatonin

Inno Supps also has another version of Night Shred called Night Shred Black. The black edition has most of the same sleep-enhancing and fat-burning natural ingredients as the original Night Shred, with the addition of a sleep-enhancing herb called Xylaria.

[

Xylaria is a fungus that acts by calming down the central nervous system, giving the body and mind a sense of relaxation and bliss.

Studies show that Xylaria can help…

Increase GABA, the natural calming neurotransmitter.

Help you enter a zen-like state so you can fall asleep faster.

Increase sleep duration and quality.

I found that both formulas helped me have deep sleep with no groggy feeling the next day. However, I feel the Xylaria in Night Shred Black was especially helpful in “closing the tabs” in my brain, allowing me to stop overthinking and fall asleep faster after a long, stressful day.

Final Thoughts on Inno Shred + Night Shred



I can confidently say that taking Inno Shred and Night Shred consistently for six months significantly impacted my 35-pound weight drop.

Thanks to this fat-burning duo, I have more endurance, energy, and focus and experience the most restful, deep sleep I’ve had in my entire life.

I highly recommend these supplements to anyone looking to lose weight faster and easier and give their body the rest and recovery it needs to thrive.

It’s also important to note that Inno Supps products are clean, manufactured in the USA in an FDA-approved facility and are third-party tested for safety and efficiency.

You can purchase any of the Inno Shred and Night formulas separately, but they also offer an AM/PM Thermo Stack that bundles both products together– which provides a bit of a discount compared to purchasing them separately.

With Night Shred or Night Shred Black you should notice the sleep-enhancing effects from day one. And trust me, once you see the difference quality sleep can make, you won’t ever want to run out!.

With Inno Shred, consistency is key. You should notice a positive change in energy levels, endurance and focus within a few days, but it won’t boost your metabolism overnight. The ingredients need to build up in your system. Therefore, I suggest you take advantage of their 3- or 6-month bundle deals.

Inno Shred + Night Shred worked for me, and I’m confident it can help you reach your weight loss goals, too. Click here to get your supply today.

If you don’t love it as much as I do for any reason, Inno Supps offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. All you have to do is contact customer service, and they will give you a full refund!

