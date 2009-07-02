Most of us would just rather take a break from taking our supplements until we get back home. However, if you’re serious about your fitness and understand that supplements play a VITAL role in your training, you better think twice before you leave those products at home.

So the question is not just why, but more importantly how are you going to get a 5 lb. jug of protein powder to fit into your overnight bag? Sure you could buy a spare luggage set just to house your products for your trip away, but with extra fees on luggage these days, who wants to pay extra and lug a second suitcase around just for your supplements, with the possibility of having them thrown out by security.

Jim Stoppani, PhD takes some time before his trip to Seattle, Washington to show you how he packs his luggage to accommodate his entourage of supplements in this episode of M&F Raw!