8 CBD Products Available Now

Cannabis is inching closer to mainstream culture, and the variety of wacky CBD products available is growing.

by
Over the last decade, marijuana has begun to sidestep its traditional stoner connotation and take a much more prominent role in our society. That role being a more natural medical alternative to the standard synthetic drugs found at your local pharmacy or prescribed from your doctor for a bevy of physical and mental health issues. 

For those who aren’t up to date on the latest CBD craze here are a few simple facts to get you up to speed. 

  • CBD stands for cannabidiol, which is a compound that can be found in both the marijuana plant and in hemp. 
  • CBD and THC both come from the same plant, but are two distinct compounds with different effects. 
  • Generally people believe that CBD is not psychoactive, which is technically false. In studies, CBD has been shown to help treat psychosis, stress, and other mental ailments. However, it is nonintoxicating. 
  • CBD-based pharmaceutical drugs have been approved in Europe, Canada, and one specific type in America which was approved in June of 2018.
  • CBD can be taken orally or topically.  
  • Hemp-derived CBD products are legal in all 50 states with a few restrictions. 

With hemp-based CBD products being legal, the market has been flooded with products that claim to have different effects. Some of these products are pretty much what you would expect—others...not so much. Take a quick look at what the CBD market has to offer. 

Warning: We have not tested any of these products and don’t recommend you buying any CBD products without thorough research ahead of time. 

Courtesy of Revive
1. Revive - Lemon Vape Pen

If you're into vaping (not that there's anything wrong with that), this line of flavored, CBD-enhanced pens will "help you reconnect and regain energy," according to the company, Select CBD. With a combination of essential and CBD oils, these pens are designed with simple ingredients in mind. 

Price: $45

Where to buy: https://selectcbd.com

Courtesy of Life Flower
2. Life Flower Flowerchild Bath Bomb

When was the last time you heard a bath bomb claim it could "take you back to the ‘Summer of Love'"? Back then, it was customary for "flower children" to wear tie-dye and spread the messages of unity, peace, and love. Sounds like a bit much, but this product paints a clear image of what you should expect when using it. 

Price: $15

Where to buy: https://lifeflowercare.com

3. CBD Smoothies

Healthy smoothies and juices are seemingly everywhere, with celebrities and fitness influencers in all forms of media endorsing a near-endless supply of "cleansing" drinks. Fuel, a small food chain in Philadelphia, has decided to spruce up its smoothie lineup with three CBD-enhanced drinks. So far, the chain is relegated to Philly, so you'll have to be in the city to enjoy them. 

Where to buy: http://fuelrechargeyourself.com

Courtesy of Medix
4. Medix CBD Gummines

Gummies are a natural vehicle for CBD, but what makes this product a standout is the sweet and sour element. This candy-like gummie claims to “send your taste buds on a wild trip.” 

Price: $16.99 for 100mg

Where to buy: www.medixcbd.com

Courtesy of Heady Harvest
5. Heady Harvest Lollipops

The gummies are to be expected, but what about these CBD lollipops? In addition to being infused with CBD, this product is also gluten-free and vegan friendly. 

Price: $13.99

Where to buy: www.headyharvest.com

Elite of California
6. Forever Pet CBD

In theory, if CBDs are safe enough for you, how bad could it be for your furry friend? The pet-focused oil claims to “help relieve pain, inflammation, help with mobility, aging and behavioral issues.” 

Price: $36

Where to buy: www.eaze.com

Courtesy of Cannuka
7. CBD Calming Eye Balm

CBD has been associated with skincare in the past, but not necessarily in the beauty realm. This super cream is designed to improve skin texture while moisturizing. 

Price: $38

Where to buy: www.eaze.com

Courtesy of Products by Jack
8. Knob Polish

If you can use CBD-infused products on your face, don’t be afraid to use it on other parts of your body. This lubricant claims to “elevate your polishing experience.” What a time to be alive. 

Price: $12 for 2.5oz

Where to buy: www.productsbyjack.com

