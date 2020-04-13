If you’re like most Americans, the seemingly never-ending quarantine order might have you feeling a little on edge. These are stressful times for everybody, from the person stuck in a 350 square-foot New York City apartment to those who are fortunate to have a large backyard to move around in.

Eric Schnell, founder of beverage company Mood33, which creates hemp-infused herbal teas, can attest to that.

Before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, his No. 1 best-selling tea was “energy,” which promised consumers a natural boost with no crash.

In the following weeks, the “calm” tea drink has outsold every other variety as Americans look for ways to reduce coronavirus-related stress and anxiety.

“Certainly the past 90 days, this has been a busier Q1 than we ever expected for our brand,” Schnell says. “We as a brand are 40 percent over our projections for the first three months of this year … and it’s because people want CBD products.”

Schnell, a longtime beverage entrepreneur, has been a believer in the benefits of CBD since 2014 when he first tried it in oil form. “Ten minutes later I felt relaxed and that was in the middle of the day at the office,” he says. “I’m saying ‘Whoa, this is the exact opposite of Red Bull.’”

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past five years of need a quick refresher course on CBD, it stands for cannabidiol, and it’s a chemical compound that binds to your body’s receptors to regulate things like inflammation, pain management, and mood. While it’s associated with marijuana, there are two important things to know – CBD won’t get you high, and it’s found in more plants than just marijuana (such as black pepper and hops).

CBD has long been controversial, not only because of its link to weed but because many people claim its benefits are exaggerated or simply not true.

We decided to examine what the science says about CBD and whether it will actually calm you down during this stressful time, and to provide you with tips to finding the right stuff.