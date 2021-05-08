If you want to pump out more reps and crush your sets so you can pack on some lean muscle fast, then creatine is the one supplement you need to add to your arsenal.

A good creatine powder will help you trainer harder, lift heavier, workout with more intensity, recover faster and gain some serious size.

But with so many products for sale which one should you buy?

Well, I have been researching and testing out some of the most popular creatine powders and Ultimate CRN-5 (available here) is the one I would recommend.

Keep reading to find out why I think CRN-5 is the best creatine powder available!

What Is Ultimate CRN-5?

CRN-5 is a nutritional supplement created by Crazy Bulk that contains a blend of five sources of creatine in one powder to maximize your gains.

It comes in a delicious orange and mango flavor and mixes instantly with 250-400ml of water in a shaker bottle.

All five ingredients are backed by clinical trials and work in synergy to deliver impressive benefits like:

Increased strength

Explosive power

More intense workouts

Faster recovery

Enhanced physical performance.

Better pumps

CRN-5 helps you work out harder and lift heavier, leading to increased lean muscle mass.

And it draws water into your muscles, giving you that “swole” look after every workout.

If you’re looking to maximize your performance in the gym, especially on compound exercises like bench presses, deadlifts, and squats, CRN-5 is your best option.

And because it contains only 100% natural ingredients, it’s completely safe to use and has no nasty side effects.

With 5 sources of creatine in one tasty blend I think that CRN-5 really is the best creatine powder for sale right now.

To understand how CRN-5 works, let’s take a closer look at the ingredients:

Creatine Monohydrate

Creatine Hydrochloride

Creatine Ethyl Ester

Creatine Citrate Pyruvate

Tri-Creatine Malate

Aquamin® Mg and Aquamin® Ag

Potassium and Tri-Sodium

CRN-5 contains 5 different types of creatine as well as electrolytes for rehydration and Aquamin for recovery and a boost in protein synthesis!

Now let’s look at the science behind each of these ingredients, to gain a clearer understanding of exactly how CRN-5 works.

Creatine Monohydrate: Creatine monohydrate (CM) is by far the most widely researched form of creating. This study found that bodybuilders who took 5 grams of CM per day “significantly increased their fat-free mass and strength”.

Creatine monohydrate (CM) is by far the most widely researched form of creating. This study found that bodybuilders who took 5 grams of CM per day “significantly increased their fat-free mass and strength”. Creatine Hydrochloride: One study found that creatine HCL helped a group of recreational weightlifters increase their leg press and bench press one-rep max (1 RM) “significantly” over a four-week period.

One study found that creatine HCL helped a group of recreational weightlifters increase their leg press and bench press one-rep max (1 RM) “significantly” over a four-week period. Creatine Ethyl Ester: This randomized, double-blind study found that CEE could, when combined with resistance training, significantly improve “body composition and muscle strength in underweight non-athlete men.”

This randomized, double-blind study found that CEE could, when combined with resistance training, significantly improve “body composition and muscle strength in underweight non-athlete men.” Creatine Citrate Pyruvate: According to the results of a 4-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study, creatine pyruvate (Cr-Pyr) was found to “significantly improve performance” during exercises that required maximal intensity such as handgrip exercises.

According to the results of a 4-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study, creatine pyruvate (Cr-Pyr) was found to “significantly improve performance” during exercises that required maximal intensity such as handgrip exercises. Tri-Creatine Malate: This six-week study found that CML led to a “significant increase” in the distance covered by long-distance runners helping to boost stamina and performance.

This six-week study found that CML led to a “significant increase” in the distance covered by long-distance runners helping to boost stamina and performance. Aquamin® Mg and Aquamin® Ag: This study found that Aquamin Mg & Ag promotes healthy muscle formation and protein synthesis, indicating that it may help reduce tiredness during long workouts and speed up recovery.

This study found that Aquamin Mg & Ag promotes healthy muscle formation and protein synthesis, indicating that it may help reduce tiredness during long workouts and speed up recovery. Potassium and Tri-Sodium: Research has indicated that the release of potassium and tri-sodium during exercise may cause muscular fatigue, suggesting that topping up these two important minerals can help improve athletic performance. Sodium helps keep your body hydrated and gives you the power to lift heavier weights in the gym.

After looking into the science behind each of the ingredients, I’m extremely impressed.

There’s real evidence that CRN-5 will help to increase energy, strength and performance in the gym and help you achieve a physique you can be proud of.

After looking into the ingredients and finding all those positive studies backing them up, I was keen to give CRN-5 a try so I bought a tub, and it arrived a few days later.

If you’re familiar with creatine, then you’ll know it takes a few days of creatine loading before you really begin to see or feel the effects.

But after a few days here’s what I felt:

First, I noticed that my muscles were looking more swole and my t-shirts were tighter. Probably, because creatine draws more water into your muscles.

When I worked out, I felt like I had more gas in the tank and could work out for longer.

I was able to lift a bit heavier and pump out more reps with heavier weights.

I got some incredible pumps.

I recovered faster and a lot of the soreness I used to feel after working out went away.

I felt more hydrated and energized after working out thanks to the electrolytes.

After using it for a month I have noticed big improvements in my overall physique and look way more muscular and toned.

Overall, I noticed a big difference from using CRN-5 and think it is the best creatine supplement I’ve tried.

It’s great for working out, building muscle, recovery and improving your overall health and physique.

Plus, the delicious orange and mango flavor is a welcome change to the usual gritty flavorless creatine supplements.

CRN-5 comes with worldwide free shipping, and they had a nice 20% off discount when I bought from the official website here.

Do Others Agree That CRN-5 Is the Best Creatine Powder?

I wanted to find out what real customers thought about CRN-5 and see if others think it’s one of the best creatine powders too.

Here are some of the stand-out testimonials that I found:

Joe describes CRN-5 as a game-changer. He’s lost 4% body fat and gained 5lbs of muscle!

Josh described his experience with CRN-5 by saying that his energy levels are “through the roof” and he can lift more and perform more reps!

Ultimate CRN-5 is quite a new product so there aren’t that many reviews for it yet but the ones I did find are overwhelmingly positive!

Why CRN-5 Is the Best Creatine

With 5 different types of creatine, electrolytes, and a recovery formula I think CRN-5 is the best creatine on the market today.

It helps you;

Stay focused during workouts.

Improves your mood.

Lift heavier.

Boosts your energy.

Recover faster.

And when you put all these benefits together you have a powerful recipe for amazing results in the gym.

Plus, it tastes delicious and refreshing and comes with free shipping.

Whether you want to get in better shape, perform better at sports or simply get a jacked physique that gets you noticed, CRN-5 the best creatine product to buy.

Update: We created a page where real CRN-5 customers can leave reviews and share results. Click here to see what real customers are saying!

Or click the image below to go straight to the official website and learn more about CRN-5 today!