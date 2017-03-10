Emily Ratajkowski drinks beer on the beach in barely-there white bikini

Close gallery popup button
1 OF 7
Back to intro

Ratajkowski was born in Westminster, UK, but grew up primarily in California.

The 25-year-old shot to fame when she appeared in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video.

She made headlines again appearing in the 2014 hit Gone Girl

She’s attracted a massive Instagram presence with 11.6 million followers.

Ratajkowski made other film appearances, including Entourage, in 2015.

What you might not know is she’s an activist and advocate for women’s health issues. She’s a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood.

As for the difficult-to-pronounce last name? Ratajkowski is Irish, German, and Polish.

Topics: