Summer is here in full swing, and people are hitting the road to get away from it all. But there is one unfortunate thing about this. You cannot bring the gym with you and before you ask, yes, the gym will miss you. But it’s not all bad because taking time off from the gym and the barbell allows you to recover and reveal your true strength. But if you’re the type of person who loves to train then you can still get your workout in with these 4 vacation workout routines that will still give you huge health and calorie-burning benefits.

If you’re anything like me then your diet isn’t going to be great while on vacation, so there is an advantage to performing short, intense training when you are away. This allows you to maintain what you worked hard to build without taking too much time away from enjoying the finer things in life. We incorporate this factor in the following vacation workout routines.

So yes, you CAN have your cake and eat it too.

HOW THESE VACATION ROUTINES WORK

Your main source of energy is glycogen (a form of sugar) and this is stored in limited quantities in the liver and the muscles. And when you exercise before an indulgent meal, exercise increases glycogen breakdown of liver glycogen to maintain blood glucose concentrations, so your muscle has enough energy for movement.

Now is especially important as exercise intensity increases. When doing these HIIT Workouts (High-Intensity Training) results in the lowering of liver glycogen stores. (1) The exercise-induced glycogen deficit increases insulin sensitivity and makes your body more receptive to the calories you’re about to eat.

THE 4 VACATION WORKOUT ROUTINES

These short, sharp training routines are not about improving your strength or cardiovascular conditioning. They’re about maintaining fitness, reaping the benefits of exercising outdoors, and being able yourself without feeling too guilty of “skipping the gym.”