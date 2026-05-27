28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Pickleball has a funny way of pulling people in fast. One week, someone is playing a casual game with friends. A few weeks later, they’re buying a better paddle, learning how to dink, and trying to figure out why their calves feel cooked after a few games. The sport looks simple from the outside, but once rallies speed up, you start to feel how much quick movement, balance, and body control matter.
From a coaching perspective, that’s where training becomes useful. Pickleball asks you to move laterally, stop quickly, rotate through shots, and stay sharp through repeated points. Players who move well usually aren’t relying on a single quality. They have enough strength to hold positions, enough power to react, and enough control to stay balanced when the ball pulls them out of place.
Maybe most of us aren’t training for a pro tour stop anytime soon, but preparation still matters. Weekend matches still get competitive, especially once the trash talk starts flying and nobody wants to lose the final game before heading home. Putting in some work during the week helps you move better, recover faster, and show up feeling ready to play, rather than spending Monday morning wondering why your hips, knees, and shoulders feel like they went through a five-set tournament.
This guide breaks down how to train for pickleball with a performance-first approach. We’ll look at what the sport demands through a needs analysis, then build that into a practical training plan for speed, power, and court control. The goal is to help you move better, hit with more confidence, and keep your body feeling good as you play more often.
Pickleball has exploded over the last few years, and the numbers make that pretty hard to ignore. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s latest participation data, 24.3 million Americans played pickleball in 2025, with participation growing 479% from 2020 to 2025. SFIA also reports that pickleball grew 171.8% from 2022 to 2025, making it the fastest-growing sport in the United States.
A few numbers stand out:
As more people get into pickleball, the game naturally speeds up. You see longer rallies, sharper movement, and more players who can attack weak returns. The body has to keep up with that pace. Quick cuts, hard stops, repeated side-to-side movement, and long sessions can add stress fast. For players who want to improve and stay healthy, the work they do off the court matters more.
A needs analysis examines the demands of the sport and compares them with what the athlete can currently do. In pickleball, that means looking beyond the paddle and paying attention to how the body moves, reacts, and holds up over the course of repeated games. Quick points, constant changes of direction, and long sessions place more stress on the body than most people expect when they first start playing. Cedric Scotto, MS Kinesiology, CEO and founder of Notace Footwear, points out that many recreational players underestimate how physically demanding pickleball can become once movement speeds up, and rallies get longer. He notes that quick cuts and reactive movement patterns place significant stress on the feet and ankles, especially for players who spend multiple days per week on the court.
Several physical qualities tend to show up consistently in players who move well, stay balanced, and hold up over time:
Scotto also emphasizes that preparation is often overlooked because pickleball feels accessible early on. Many players jump straight into games without warming up or doing much physical preparation outside the court. Over time, those habits can catch up with people, especially once the volume increases.
Understanding these demands makes it easier to train with purpose. Instead of guessing what might help your game, you can focus on the physical qualities that directly carry over to movement, control, and durability on the court.
Pickleball training should focus on movement quality first, then build speed, power, strength, and durability around it. The sport moves quickly, especially during longer rallies, and players spend much of their time accelerating, stopping, reacting, and repositioning. A good training program should support those demands without adding unnecessary complexity.
This program uses a simple two-day setup built around the physical qualities that carry over most to the court. Each session starts with a warm-up to raise body temperature, improve mobility, and prepare the feet, hips, shoulders, and upper back for movement. Plyometric work comes next to train quickness, reactive ability, and lower-body elasticity. Power exercises follow while the body is still fresh, helping improve force production and rotational explosiveness. Strength work builds the foundation that supports balance, positioning, and repeated movement throughout matches, while accessory exercises help reinforce shoulder health, core control, and durability.
The goal here isn’t to train like a full-time athlete. It’s to move better, stay healthier, and build physical qualities that actually show up during games. Even a couple of structured sessions per week can make a noticeable difference once matches start speeding up.
This warm-up will be used for both training days and can also be done before matches or longer practice sessions. The goal is to raise body temperature, loosen up key areas involved in movement and rotation, and prepare the body for quick changes of direction once play starts.
For pickleball, the top priorities are getting the feet and ankles ready for movement, opening the hips and upper back, and activating the muscles that stabilize the shoulders and core. Scotto notes that many players overlook warming up entirely, even though a few minutes of preparation can make a major difference once the pace of play picks up on the court.
This session focuses on acceleration, rotational explosiveness, and full-body strength that carry over to court movement and shot production. The structure moves from reactive movement into strength and finishes with simple conditioning work to build overall work capacity.
Plyometric Prep
Prepares the feet, ankles, and lower body for explosive movement
Superset A: Plyometric Power + Rotational Explosion
Builds lower-body explosiveness and rotational force production
Superset B: Agility and Movement Control
Trains lateral repositioning, acceleration, and court movement
Superset C: Full-Body Strength and Upper-Body Control
Builds lower-body strength, balance, and upper-body positioning
Superset D: Posterior Chain Power, Shoulder Stability, and Core Control
Targets hip drive, upper-body stability, and trunk control
Optional 10-Minute Conditioning
Builds aerobic capacity and repeat effort conditioning
Notes:
This session places a greater focus on lateral movement, deceleration, and full-body strength to support repeated changes of direction and longer matches on the court.
Plyometric Prep
Prepares the feet, ankles, and lower body for reactive movement
Superset A: Lateral Plyometrics + Rotational Power
Builds side-to-side explosiveness and rotational force production
Superset B: Acceleration and Deceleration Control
Improves transition speed, braking ability, and court positioning
Superset C: Full-Body Strength and Push Control
Builds lower-body strength, upper-body force production, and stability
Superset D: Posterior Chain Strength, Pulling Strength, and Anti-Rotation Control
Targets hip drive, upper-back strength, and trunk stability
Optional 10-Minute Conditioning
Builds aerobic capacity and repeat effort conditioning
Notes:
The training helps, but what you do between workouts and matches plays a big role in how well your body holds up over time. Pickleball can add up quickly, especially once people start playing multiple days per week. The combination of quick movement, repeated stops, and long sessions can wear on the feet, ankles, knees, hips, and shoulders if recovery gets ignored.
Scotto points out that many players overlook the small habits that help them stay healthy and continue moving well on the court. Warming up consistently, paying attention to foot health, and wearing stable footwear can all make a noticeable difference once playing volume starts increasing.