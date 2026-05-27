Pickleball has a funny way of pulling people in fast. One week, someone is playing a casual game with friends. A few weeks later, they’re buying a better paddle, learning how to dink, and trying to figure out why their calves feel cooked after a few games. The sport looks simple from the outside, but once rallies speed up, you start to feel how much quick movement, balance, and body control matter.

From a coaching perspective, that’s where training becomes useful. Pickleball asks you to move laterally, stop quickly, rotate through shots, and stay sharp through repeated points. Players who move well usually aren’t relying on a single quality. They have enough strength to hold positions, enough power to react, and enough control to stay balanced when the ball pulls them out of place.

Maybe most of us aren’t training for a pro tour stop anytime soon, but preparation still matters. Weekend matches still get competitive, especially once the trash talk starts flying and nobody wants to lose the final game before heading home. Putting in some work during the week helps you move better, recover faster, and show up feeling ready to play, rather than spending Monday morning wondering why your hips, knees, and shoulders feel like they went through a five-set tournament.

This guide breaks down how to train for pickleball with a performance-first approach. We’ll look at what the sport demands through a needs analysis, then build that into a practical training plan for speed, power, and court control. The goal is to help you move better, hit with more confidence, and keep your body feeling good as you play more often.

Pickleball Is Growing Fast, and the Game Is Getting More Athletic

Pickleball has exploded over the last few years, and the numbers make that pretty hard to ignore. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s latest participation data, 24.3 million Americans played pickleball in 2025, with participation growing 479% from 2020 to 2025. SFIA also reports that pickleball grew 171.8% from 2022 to 2025, making it the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

A few numbers stand out:

24.3 million Americans played pickleball in 2025

Participation grew 479% from 2020 to 2025

Pickleball grew 171.8% from 2022 to 2025

The sport now ranks among the top 25 most-played sports and activities in the U.S.

SFIA notes strong participation among young adults, adults ages 25 to 44, and players, 65+

As more people get into pickleball, the game naturally speeds up. You see longer rallies, sharper movement, and more players who can attack weak returns. The body has to keep up with that pace. Quick cuts, hard stops, repeated side-to-side movement, and long sessions can add stress fast. For players who want to improve and stay healthy, the work they do off the court matters more.

Pickleball Needs Analysis: What the Sport Demands From the Athlete

A needs analysis examines the demands of the sport and compares them with what the athlete can currently do. In pickleball, that means looking beyond the paddle and paying attention to how the body moves, reacts, and holds up over the course of repeated games. Quick points, constant changes of direction, and long sessions place more stress on the body than most people expect when they first start playing. Cedric Scotto, MS Kinesiology, CEO and founder of Notace Footwear, points out that many recreational players underestimate how physically demanding pickleball can become once movement speeds up, and rallies get longer. He notes that quick cuts and reactive movement patterns place significant stress on the feet and ankles, especially for players who spend multiple days per week on the court.

Several physical qualities tend to show up consistently in players who move well, stay balanced, and hold up over time:

Lateral Movement and Deceleration: Pickleball requires constant side-to-side movement, quick stops, and rapid changes of direction. Players need to absorb force efficiently and reposition quickly between shots.

Pickleball requires constant side-to-side movement, quick stops, and rapid changes of direction. Players need to absorb force efficiently and reposition quickly between shots. Foot and Ankle Stability: Strong feet and stable positioning help players move confidently and reduce unnecessary stress through the ankles during cuts and reactive movement.

Strong feet and stable positioning help players move confidently and reduce unnecessary stress through the ankles during cuts and reactive movement. Lower-Body Strength and Power: Strong legs help support acceleration, balance, and repeated movement throughout long matches and extended play sessions.

Strong legs help support acceleration, balance, and repeated movement throughout long matches and extended play sessions. Rotational Power: Force generated through the hips and torso helps drive shots while supporting better body control during rotational movement patterns.

Force generated through the hips and torso helps drive shots while supporting better body control during rotational movement patterns. Balance and Coordination: Players constantly shift positions, react to awkward bounces, and adjust to changing shot angles. Good balance helps maintain control during fast exchanges.

Players constantly shift positions, react to awkward bounces, and adjust to changing shot angles. Good balance helps maintain control during fast exchanges. Shoulder and Upper-Body Durability: Repeated swings, volleys, and overhead shots place ongoing demands on the shoulders, elbows, and upper back.

Repeated swings, volleys, and overhead shots place ongoing demands on the shoulders, elbows, and upper back. Work Capacity and Recovery: Pickleball often involves multiple matches, extended rallies, and repeated play throughout the week. Conditioning and recovery become more important as court time increases.

Scotto also emphasizes that preparation is often overlooked because pickleball feels accessible early on. Many players jump straight into games without warming up or doing much physical preparation outside the court. Over time, those habits can catch up with people, especially once the volume increases.

Understanding these demands makes it easier to train with purpose. Instead of guessing what might help your game, you can focus on the physical qualities that directly carry over to movement, control, and durability on the court.

How to Train for Pickleball Performance

Pickleball training should focus on movement quality first, then build speed, power, strength, and durability around it. The sport moves quickly, especially during longer rallies, and players spend much of their time accelerating, stopping, reacting, and repositioning. A good training program should support those demands without adding unnecessary complexity.

This program uses a simple two-day setup built around the physical qualities that carry over most to the court. Each session starts with a warm-up to raise body temperature, improve mobility, and prepare the feet, hips, shoulders, and upper back for movement. Plyometric work comes next to train quickness, reactive ability, and lower-body elasticity. Power exercises follow while the body is still fresh, helping improve force production and rotational explosiveness. Strength work builds the foundation that supports balance, positioning, and repeated movement throughout matches, while accessory exercises help reinforce shoulder health, core control, and durability.

The goal here isn’t to train like a full-time athlete. It’s to move better, stay healthier, and build physical qualities that actually show up during games. Even a couple of structured sessions per week can make a noticeable difference once matches start speeding up.

Start With a Proper Warm-Up

This warm-up will be used for both training days and can also be done before matches or longer practice sessions. The goal is to raise body temperature, loosen up key areas involved in movement and rotation, and prepare the body for quick changes of direction once play starts.

For pickleball, the top priorities are getting the feet and ankles ready for movement, opening the hips and upper back, and activating the muscles that stabilize the shoulders and core. Scotto notes that many players overlook warming up entirely, even though a few minutes of preparation can make a major difference once the pace of play picks up on the court.

Key Focus Areas

Foot and Ankle Preparation: Helps improve stability and readiness for quick cuts and direction changes Hip Mobility: Supports lateral movement, balance, and rotational positioning Thoracic Spine Mobility: Helps improve upper-body rotation and posture Shoulder Activation: Prepares the shoulders and upper back for repeated swings and volleys Core Engagement: Supports balance, control, and force transfer during movement

Sample Warmup

Jump Rope or Light Skipping: 20–30 seconds

Raises body temperature and prepares the feet and ankles for movement

20–30 seconds Raises body temperature and prepares the feet and ankles for movement Standing Hip Circles: 8–10 reps each direction

Opens the hips and prepares the lower body for lateral movement and rotation

8–10 reps each direction Opens the hips and prepares the lower body for lateral movement and rotation World’s Greatest Stretch: 5 reps each side

Opens the hips and upper back while moving through a deep lunge position

5 reps each side Opens the hips and upper back while moving through a deep lunge position Down Dog to Cobra: 6–8 reps

Warms up the shoulders, hips, and thoracic spine through multiple movement patterns

6–8 reps Warms up the shoulders, hips, and thoracic spine through multiple movement patterns Lateral Lunges: 8 reps each side

Prepares the hips and groin for side-to-side movement

8 reps each side Prepares the hips and groin for side-to-side movement Quadruped or Standing T-Spine Rotations: 8–10 reps each side

Improves upper-back mobility and rotational movement

8–10 reps each side Improves upper-back mobility and rotational movement Band Pull-Aparts: 10–12 reps

Activates the upper back and shoulders

10–12 reps Activates the upper back and shoulders Plank with Shoulder Taps: 5–6 reps each side

Builds trunk stability and shoulder control during movement patterns

Training Day 1: Acceleration, Power, and Full-Body Strength

This session focuses on acceleration, rotational explosiveness, and full-body strength that carry over to court movement and shot production. The structure moves from reactive movement into strength and finishes with simple conditioning work to build overall work capacity.

Plyometric Prep

Prepares the feet, ankles, and lower body for explosive movement

Vertical Pogos: 2 sets x 10 reps

2 sets x 10 reps Line Hop Pogos: 2 sets x 10 reps each direction

Superset A: Plyometric Power + Rotational Explosion

Builds lower-body explosiveness and rotational force production

A1. Broad Jumps: 4 sets x 3 reps

4 sets x 3 reps A2. Half-Kneeling Rotational Med Ball Shot Put: 4 sets x 3 reps each side

Superset B: Agility and Movement Control

Trains lateral repositioning, acceleration, and court movement

B1. Hip Switch to 3-Step Power Shuffle: 4 sets x 2 reps each side

4 sets x 2 reps each side B2. Lateral Bound to Stick: 4 sets x 3 reps each side

Superset C: Full-Body Strength and Upper-Body Control

Builds lower-body strength, balance, and upper-body positioning

C1. Goblet Forward Lunges: 3 sets x 8 reps each side

3 sets x 8 reps each side C2. Single-Arm Dumbbell Rows: 3 sets x 8–12 reps each side

Superset D: Posterior Chain Power, Shoulder Stability, and Core Control

Targets hip drive, upper-body stability, and trunk control

D1. Kettlebell Swings: 3 sets x 10–12 reps

3 sets x 10–12 reps D2. Half-Kneeling Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 3 sets x 8–10 reps each side

3 sets x 8–10 reps each side D3. Side Plank Hold: 3 sets x 15–20 seconds each side

Optional 10-Minute Conditioning

Builds aerobic capacity and repeat effort conditioning

Bike, rower, SkiErg, or elliptical intervals

20 seconds moderate-hard effort / 40 seconds easy pace x 10 rounds

Notes:

Perform each superset in order before resting

Rest 60–90 seconds between rounds

Keep pogos light, springy, and quick off the ground

Treat jumps, throws, and agility work like skill practice. Stop the set before speed or control drops

Keep conditioning simple. The goal is to build the engine, not bury yourself

Training Day 2: Lateral Movement, Deceleration, and Durability

This session places a greater focus on lateral movement, deceleration, and full-body strength to support repeated changes of direction and longer matches on the court.

Plyometric Prep

Prepares the feet, ankles, and lower body for reactive movement

Vertical Pogos: 2 sets x 10 reps

2 sets x 10 reps Line Hop Pogos: 2 sets x 10 reps each direction

Superset A: Lateral Plyometrics + Rotational Power

Builds side-to-side explosiveness and rotational force production

A1. Skater Jumps to Stick: 4 sets x 4 reps each side

4 sets x 4 reps each side A2. Side-to-Side Med Ball Slams: 4 sets x 3 reps each side

Superset B: Acceleration and Deceleration Control

Improves transition speed, braking ability, and court positioning

B1. Base Stance Start, 3-Step Sprint to 3-Step Backpedal: 4 sets x 2 reps each side

4 sets x 2 reps each side B2. Lateral Shuffle to Stick: 4 sets x 3 reps each side

Superset C: Full-Body Strength and Push Control

Builds lower-body strength, upper-body force production, and stability

C1. Goblet Hold Split Squats: 3 sets x 8 reps each side

3 sets x 8 reps each side C2. Push-Ups: 3 sets x 8–15 reps

Superset D: Posterior Chain Strength, Pulling Strength, and Anti-Rotation Control

Targets hip drive, upper-back strength, and trunk stability

D1. Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts: 3 sets x 8–10 reps

3 sets x 8–10 reps D2. Chin-Ups (Assisted if Needed): 3 sets x 5–8 reps

3 sets x 5–8 reps D3. Band Pallof Press: 3 sets x 10 reps each side

Optional 10-Minute Conditioning

Builds aerobic capacity and repeat effort conditioning

Running intervals

20–30 seconds run / 40–60 seconds walk x 8–10 rounds

Notes:

Perform each superset in order before resting

Rest 60–90 seconds between rounds

Focus on controlled landings and stable positions during lateral movement work

Stay smooth during agility drills and avoid rushing transitions

Keep conditioning controlled and repeatable rather than all-out intensity

Recovery and Daily Habits That Improve Pickleball Performance

The training helps, but what you do between workouts and matches plays a big role in how well your body holds up over time. Pickleball can add up quickly, especially once people start playing multiple days per week. The combination of quick movement, repeated stops, and long sessions can wear on the feet, ankles, knees, hips, and shoulders if recovery gets ignored.

Scotto points out that many players overlook the small habits that help them stay healthy and continue moving well on the court. Warming up consistently, paying attention to foot health, and wearing stable footwear can all make a noticeable difference once playing volume starts increasing.

Recovery and Performance Tips