Senada Greca is the fitness coach behind the We Rise app and her celebrity clients include Bebe Rexha and Kim Kardashian, but you don’t need to join an exclusive gym to try Greca’s full body workout. All you need is a kettlebell, a mat, and a desire to get your sweat on.

If your tired of long treadmill sessions that don’t seem to be paying off, Greca feels you. The Albanian born body expert teaches that getting into shape should include a mixture of cardio and strength exercises. “Elevate your cardio, improve your VO2 max and get stronger with my Full Body Workouts,” she enthused in a recent Instagram post. “And… ditch the treadmill.”

Greca’s strategy is to tax “the total body” by using a combination of moves that activate multiple muscles during each exercise, but here’s the good news, you can start to sculpt an impressive physique with just 3 sets of 5 exercises. Here’s how to crush this kettlebell session for yourself.

Senada Greca’s 5-Move Kettlebell Workout for Total-Body Conditioning

Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps:

Kettlebell squat swing

Reverse tabletop single arm press with alternate leg extension

RDL to squat clean press

Static hold with flutter kicks

Switch jump lunges

How this Compound Exercise Workout Burns More Fat and Build More Muscle

Each move combines two distinct exercises in a continuous rep, often referred to as “combos” or “complex movements.” They are compound in nature, meaning that each exercise will work multiple joints and muscle groups. The “complex” element also means that each sequence is performed seamlessly without resting or putting down the weight.

Starting with kettlebell squat wings, you’ll build explosive power in the hips while growing the glutes, hamstrings, and quads. Right off the bat, your heart rate will increase, so you’ll be ticking off your cardio goals while making strength gains too.

Reverse tabletop single arm presses with alternate leg extensions are the definition of “total body” taxing. You’ll strengthen the shoulders, triceps, glutes, and posterior chain while developing balance with the single limb element.

RDL to squat clean presses combine the Romanian deadlift, squat clean, and overhead press to improve coordination while hitting the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. Since this sequence requires the full body, you’ll also increase shoulder and upper body capacity too.

A static upper body hold will activate the arms and shoulders while the simultaneous flutter kicks, in the lower limbs, will work the core while improving posture and spinal health. You’ll be making gains with muscular endurance and strength. To master this move, focus on your breathwork and feel the burn.

Switch jump lunges, also known as plyometric split lunges, are a variation of traditional walking lunges that involve jumping and swapping leg positions while in the air. They are great for improving explosiveness and hitting those fast-twitch muscle fibers, primarily working the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves.

To crush this kettlebell workout, choose a light weight while mastering your form in the 8- to 12-rep range. Beginners can start out with one set of each exercise and build up the number of sets as they become more achievable. More advanced individuals can increase the number of sets and reps, but also add weight to make the workout more challenging. “This is always a total body, every muscle burner,” shared Greca. Now go chase those gains!

To follow Senada Grace on Instagram, click here.