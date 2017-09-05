You may know her best as Melisandre, or the Red Priestess, from Game of Thrones, but Carice van Houten has a long and decorated history as a Dutch actress.

She was voted “Best Dutch Actress of All Time,” and has won a record-breaking five Golden Calves for best actress at The Netherlands Film Festival, according to IMDB.

Although she plays a haggard old woman disguised as a red-headed priestess on Game of Thrones, in real life she’s a stunning, jaw-dropping beauty.

7 jaw-dropping photos of Carice van Houten

Carice van Houten arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 18, 2014, in Los Angeles, CA.

Van Houten attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 on Feb. 28, 2014, in Paris, France.

Van Houten attends the Schiaparelli show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on July 6, 2015, in Paris, France.

Van Houten arrives at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 30, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA.

Van Houten visits the SiriusXM Studios on Feb. 18, 2016, in New York City.

Van Houten during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Feb. 18, 2016, on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

