7 jaw-dropping photos of Carice van Houten

You may know her best as Melisandre, or the Red Priestess, from Game of Thrones, but Carice van Houten has a long and decorated history as a Dutch actress.
She was voted “Best Dutch Actress of All Time,” and has won a record-breaking five Golden Calves for best actress at The Netherlands Film Festival, according to IMDB.
Although she plays a haggard old woman disguised as a red-headed priestess on Game of Thrones, in real life she’s a stunning, jaw-dropping beauty.
Click through for more photos of the talented actress.
