The Dos and Don'ts of Online Dating

Curious to hear what women thought about their online dating experiences, we asked them... and were floored by their responses. We heard it all, like, “A guy told me he was looking for a girlfriend by next year so he’d have someone to split rent with.” Then there was the charmer who told his date about the time he “got wasted, peed, and mopped it up with his clothes, and then wore them.” Um, yeah.

But we’d like to assume you know better than to make mistakes like these. Still, navigating the world of online dating can definitely be tricky—what kind of message is clever, but not creepy? What the hell are you supposed to say about yourself in your profile? When do you go in for the kill and ask for a date?

Here are a few common scenarios you might encounter in your online dating adventures. Here's how—and how not—to best handle each situation.