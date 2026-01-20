Sylvester Stallone has been a constant motivation for movie fans who want to get in shape, and in a recent Instagram video, the actor showed that he continues to lean into longevity with an inspirational message at 79-years-young.

“I haven’t done a video from the gym in a long time,” shared Stallone, the man who gave us some of the best training montages in the history of cinema. As Rocky Balboa, Sly honed his training and nutrition to the point that he redefined the transformations that actors now make for their roles, hitting a bodyfat level of less than 3% for Rocky III. Then there’s John Rambo, a soldier so ripped that his torso is used on political posters. But at 79, the star who is still enjoying huge success with Tulsa King doesn’t feel the same need to go sans shirt on camera. That doesn’t mean he shuns the gym, however. In fact, it remains a space that is very special to the actor’s heart.

Sylvester Stallone Continues to Inspire at 79

“You know it’s kinda like, in a way, a sanctuary, a church” shared the king of movie sequels, while talking about his love of the gym. “We pray to get better. To feel better physically so you have the strength to arrive at your goals, feeling confident and ready to face any challenge.” In the IG reel, Stallone looks to be in great shape, lean and toned while wearing a black vest and sweats. “Anyway, keep punching, see you soon,” signed off The Cliffhanger star, leaving fans, friends, and fellow stars to show some love.

“Sly, since I first watched the original Rocky in the theater. You unknowingly have been a mentor to me. You’ve led by example over and over again. You gave me the confidence to believe in myself,” wrote WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page in a heartfelt comment. “Incredible,” wrote bodybuilder Edgard John-Augustin.

This sentiment was echoed by stars far and wide, including 2026 Mr Olympia, Derek Lunsford, and presenter Mario Lopez. Fans were also quick to weigh-in on Sly’s update. “Leading by example, looking great Sly,” wrote one follower. “We’d be lucky to look like Sly at his age,” wrote another. We think many people would be lucky to look like Sly, at half his age! Fortunately, with Tulsa King season four currently in development, Sylvester Stallone will be back on our screens and inspiring us again soon.

To follow Sylvester Stallone on Instagram, click here.