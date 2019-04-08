1 Warm Me Up

“You wouldn’t just dive into your workout without warming up, so please accord my vagina the same courtesy,” says Sara T. of Manhattan. “You might also wish to apply the same logic to other parts of my body, not just with my erogenous zones but also my brain,” she adds.

Our desire and need to be warmed up with everything from flattery to foreplay makes sense even on an evolutionary level. “Women aren’t as susceptible to excitation as men because of their elevated risk of STIs, pregnancy, and injury,” says Robin Milhausen, Ph.D., sex researcher at the University of Guelph. “Women need more evidence that a partner is worth the investment.”

Women need a bit more of a lead up than men do when it comes to jumping into the sack, says certified sex therapist Sari Cooper, LCSW. We want to feel special, wanted, courted, not just at your disposal. “Women appreciate compliments and comments her partner makes throughout the week about what he finds attractive about her,” says Cooper. “This keeps the energy between them vital so when they do start getting physical, they aren’t starting from zero in the romance energy dept.”

Tell us how pretty, smart, and sexy we are and spend time on kissing and gentle touching before you start the real foreplay show.