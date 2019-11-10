From Apple Watches to paper-thin laptops, small sells. Which is why it’s ironic that so many dudes assume bigger is better when it comes to penis size. When fully erect, the average Johnson is 5.2 inches long, according to a King’s College London review. And according to the same study, 90 percent of guys have a member that falls between 4 and 6.3 inches when erect. That said, if you fall into the remaining 10 percent (because you’re smaller or larger), not all conventional sex tips and positions can provide the pleasure you and your partners crave.

That’s not to say you can’t have mind blowing sex, though; you just have to know how to use what you’ve got to your advantage. “A man’s ability to give a woman pleasure and even orgasm doesn’t depend on penis size,” notes Dr. Megan Fleming, a clinical psychologist and sex therapist. “Hands, mouths and toys are also great sources of pleasure that men can reliably count on. There are also ways to modify sex positions to make them more pleasurable depending on your size.”

To help uncover the moves and strategies that will make you and your partner never want to leave the bedroom, we asked Fleming and other top sex experts the best ways to have mind-blowing when you’re less endowed. Their tips are sure to make your sex life hotter and more satisfying than ever before.