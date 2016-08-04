Sure, reading articles about sex—the best positions, toys, and tips—is fine and good. But when it comes to sexual health—erectile dysfunction, STIs, and trouble reaching climax—you clam up. You’d rather keep those topics and conversations tucked away, out of sight and out of mind. It’s normal; that seems to be the mindset for most men and women, even across the pond in the UK, according to a new research from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

In the study, researchers picked through data from 1,875 sexually active and 517 sexually inactive participants aged 16-21 years old. All participants were given a survey meant to measure sexual function and dysfunction. For example, men and women noted any sexual difficulties lasting three months or more they experienced in the past year, and to what extent these problems caused participants anxiety and distress, and if they’d sought help or advice.

One third of sexually active young men (34 percent) and just under half of sexually active young women (44 percent) experienced one or more sexual problems lasting at least three months in the past year… not far from figures researchers found (in previous research) in people ages 16-74.

To get even more specific, one in 10 men and one in eight women have experienced particularly distressing sexual issues that weighed on their happiness, relationship, and satisfaction. And, here’s the kicker: Very few sought professional help to remedy it.

Only 4 percent of young men and 8 percent of young women consulted with their general practitioner, a sexual health professional, or a psychiatrist. Yet a third of young people (36 percent of men and 42 percent of women) sought help from family and friends, the media, and self-help sources including the Internet. And as for the men and women who were sexually inactive in the past year, 10 percent said they avoided doing so because of sexual difficulties that either they or their partner had experienced. So… we’re here to help the best we can.

We’ve highlighted the most common issues—both in men and in women—and provided all the expert-backed advice we have on the topic. But, seriously, talk to your doctor, even multiple different professionals, and communicate the physical difficulties and how it’s affecting you mentally and emotionally, too.

“Our findings show that distressing sexual problems are not only experienced by older people,” lead study author Kirstin Mitchell said in a press release. “…we need to reach people as they start their sex lives, otherwise a lack of knowledge, anxiety or shame might progress into lifelong sexual difficulties that can be damaging to sexual enjoyment and relationships.”

In Men: Premature Ejaculation

One of the most frustrating and common sexual problems plaguing young men? Reaching climax too quickly.

In Men: Can’t Get a Hard On

If you have a difficult time getting and keeping an erection, you’re not alone.

In Women: Low Libido

For some women, it’s common to experience a lacking interest in sex.

In Women: Difficulty Reaching Climax

Among young women, one of the most common distressing problems is difficulty having an orgasm. Though there could be underlying medical or emotional issues to blame, you may be able to help her overcome them as well.

