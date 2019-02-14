9 Common Myths About STDs

Let’s talk about a less attractive part of sex for a change. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs), often referred to as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), are incredibly common—unfortunately, myths about them are almost as common. Case in point, experts have recently pushed for them to be referred to as STIs because the word “disease” implies a medical issue with symptoms. In fact, many STDs have few or no symptoms, so it’s more accurate to describe them as a sexually transmitted virus or bacteria that leads to an infection, which could lead to a full-on disease further down the line.

Sex is a healthy part of life, but does come with risks. Don’t turn your healthy sex life into an unhealthy one by staying blind to these important facts about sexual health. Here are some common myths about STIs and STDs, along with the real information you need to know to protect yourself.