8 Things You Need to Know About Male Birth Control

1. It's Coming…

On March 24th, a team of researchers at this year’s Endocrine Society meeting announced that their version of the male birth control pill, 11-beta-methyl-19-nortestosterone dodecylcarbonate, “passed tests of safety and tolerability when healthy men used it daily for a month, and it produced hormone responses consistent with effective contraception.” The 11-beta-methyl-19-nortestosterone dodecylcarbonate is being called the “sibling pill” to dimethandrolone undecanoate, another male birth control pill that was presented at the conference last year. The two versions are being developed simultaneously, and news on both fronts is good, which is a significant step forward for the male birth control pill. For now, researchers are cautiously optimistic that one of the two versions could become widely available.

Unfortunately, it's still going to be awhile. Even though initial tests look promising, sadly, the pill is still another 10 years away from release. Other researchers say it may be closer to 20.