28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
By far the most common resistance exercise known to man for working the abs is the rope crunch. It’s also the ab exercise done most incorrectly. This is because there are two ways to crunch the cable (assuming you’re doing them on your knees, as you should). One way is to pull the weight down by bending at the waist. The other is to lock your hips and crunch your sternum toward your pubic bone by rotating your spine and driving your elbows downward. One way works your hip flexor (psoas)—a muscle you can’t see. The other works your rectus abdominis, the washboard you’re actually looking for.
The rectus abdominis is the main muscle of the anterior trunk. It is a long, flat muscle that extends vertically the entire length of the abdomen, originating at the sternum and inserting at the pubic bone, making up the coveted “six-pack.” The muscle flexes the spinal column, particularly in the lumbar region, drawing the breastbone (sternum) toward the pubis. It also tenses the abdominal wall and aids in compressing the contents of the abdomen.
Tendinous inscriptions create spaces that enable the muscle to bunch up as the distance between the rib cage and pelvis decreases during contraction. These are the little blocks that add up to the six-pack—they are not individual muscles and cannot be targeted separately.
There is also no such thing as a “lower” or “upper” abdominal. It is one continuous muscle split vertically down the center without interruption. The muscle can indeed be stimulated in ways that emphasize contraction nearer the origin or insertion, but there is no anatomical mechanism that allows anyone to isolate a “lower ab” without affecting the upper portion as well.
The relative ease of this exercise compared to the other crazy stuff people allegedly do for abs is deceptive. Because it appears simple, it requires less thought about mind-muscle connection, which in turn avails you of a much brighter shade of pain.
This movement is really about finding the upper threshold of what you think you can’t possibly bear and then going past it. For some reason, the rectus abdominis is freighted with nerve endings that produce an incredible amount of searing pain at the upper limit. Taking this muscle deliberately to honest failure, four sets in a row, is perhaps the most grievous route to enlightenment. However, it’s necessary.
Use enough weight to get at least 20 reps, with another five to ten thrown in for masochism’s sake. Pain management becomes a game — see how much you can handle. You’re not going to hurt yourself if the weight is realistic.
So crush ’em.
Find your limit.
Killer abs await.