Jade Henderson loves to get in the gym and train for incredible feats like her recent record for most pullups in one hour, but when it comes to getting her pump on, the Aussie police officer never misses a chance to obliterate her abs, meaning that sometimes an equipment free workout is all it takes to crush her core. In a recent Instagram post, the strong woman, known online as “G. I. Jaded,” shared a quick and brutal session for working her mid-section.

Whether you are working on general strength, specializing in pullups, or just want to chisel your abs ready for the summer, consistency is key when building muscle, and that can often mean finding creative ways to workout while time is short and equipment is scarce. To that end, Henderson shared a short and simple way to ace your abs, needing nothing but a mat, a wall, and a ton of heart.

Jade Henderson’s 3-Move Ab Finisher (Step-by-Step Guide)

Lie down on your back with the soles of your feet flat against a wall, and repeat this circuit for three rounds:

50 Crunches

50 Side-to-Sides

50 Elbow-to-Knees

The No-Equipment Ab Workout You Can Do Anywhere

“One of my go-to ab finishers,” explained Henderson as she got to work on the wall. Kicking off with crunches, Henderson immediately hit her core from all angles, taxing the rectus abdominis in the center, and the obliques to the side. Crunches also work the transverse abdominis that are located under the obliques.

Switching to side-to-sides, Henderson demonstrated a heel tap variation. Touching each side of the wall as she completed her reps. This movement once again works the transverse abdominis deep in the core, while also improving posture and spine stabilization.

Henderson completes the round with elbows-to-knees, also known as bicycle crunches, further exhausting the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques, but this movement also recruits the hip flexors, and quads too. “Guaranteed to feel the burn,” commented the Guinness World record breaker.

Besides the convenience of only needing a wall for this workout, you can also dial the intensity up and down by adding or decreasing the sets and reps. For super-athletes like G.I. Jaded, however, this circuit also makes for a great finisher at the end of a gym-based session.

To follow Jade Henderson on Instagram, click here.