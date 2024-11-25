If you are looking to blast your biceps, you could do a lot worse than follow the advice of Dr Mike Israetel, a competitive bodybuilder and sports science PhD. In a recent interview with coach Mike Thurston, the big man revealed what was behind his exceptional arm growth, labelling the lying bicep dumbbell curl as a GOATED. exercise. Here’s what you need to know.

“I have a new favorite,” shared Israetel. “Lying dumbbell curl exposes the biceps to maximum tension at their longest length. It gives me predictable, repeated, delayed onset muscle soreness which almost no other exercise has been able to give me.” That soreness is a sure sign that muscle fibers have been shredded during the workout, causing them to build back stronger. Israetel understands that making gains requires hard work in the trenches, and he has the scars to show for his efforts. “My friend Jared noticed that I got a stretchmark on my bicep in the middle of a set,” he explained. “He was looking at it, as it was blowing up and becoming more red. I was like, alright, I’m sold!”

How to Execute the Lying Dumbbell Curl

Begin with a light to moderate weight while working on form Lay down with your back flat on a bench and hold the dumbbells with palms facing up With your arms fully extended, curl the dumbbells so that they move towards your shoulders Squeeze your biceps as you reach the end of the curl and return to the starting position

For muscle building, the aim will be to perfect your form and then gradually increase the weight so that you can safely reach failure or close to failure somewhere in the 8 to 12 rep range. You should be working towards three solid sets. Be sure to keep your elbows static, and don’t let them move towards you as the dumbbell reaches your upper body. The only part of your arms that should be moving is the forearm.

Why are Lying Bicep Curls Effective?

Dr Mike Thurston explained in the interview that lying bicep curls are so effective because they are a great isolation exercise and prevent you from making “cheat movements” where you gain some momentum from elsewhere. When your back is flat against the bench, you can’t swing or shift around like you can while standing, so by lying, you are forcing your biceps to take on more of a load. “This creates constant tension, which leads to better muscle activation and growth” said Thurston.

“It looks a little goofy, but I think it’s the GOATED. exercise,” summed up Israetel. Now try it for yourself.

For more terrific tips follow Dr Mike Israetel on Instagram and Mike Thurston Here!