From diet coach, trainer and leader of the The Swedish team on The Biggest Loser TV show to woman behind the highly successful fighterdiet website, Pauline Nordin has built a huge following of loyal and dedicated weight training enthusiasts. Now she’s bringing her skills and expertise to Muscle & Fitness each week – inspiring thousands to achieve their fitness goals.

Episode #2 of Muscle & Fitness No BS takes you to the hardcore gym MetroFlex in Long Beach California. In this video Pauline gets down to basics, and demonstrates what it really takes to build muscle, and add some size to your legs.

To learn more about Pauline’s and her highly motivating training approach, check out this M&F video exlusive, and be sure to watch every week for another edition of Pauline’s No BS approach to weight training.