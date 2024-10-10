It would be so easy to build a rope set of forearms by squeezing a can of spinach and inhaling it in one mouthful for everyone not named Popeye. Unfortunately, we have to work with forearm exercises to build forearm size and strength because let’s admit it, they’re challenging to grow, and here’s why.

First, many of the muscles in your forearms are slow-twitch dominant. These endurance-based muscles are built for sustained activity and are engaged in tasks like gripping and carrying. The endurance-based focus needs a reliance on a steady blood supply, which means they’re less responsive to growth than fast-twitch muscles, making it harder to add muscle there.

Second, your genetics play a significant role. Building forearm muscle becomes more challenging if you have a longer tendon and a shorter muscle belly. On the other hand, if you’re blessed with a shorter tendon and longer muscle belly, developing those Popeye-sized arms becomes easier.

If you’re ready to go to work on your forearms, here are 10 of the best forearm exercises for them.

Why These Are The 10 Forearm Exercises

When it comes to building muscular forearms, variety, and progressive overload are the name of the game. You can’t just hit them with the same move and load over and over and expect growth.

The muscles in your forearms have different functions—some handle grip strength, others control wrist movement—so you’ve got to hit them from all angles and functions. You must train them with isolation and compound exercises because the compound moves allow you to lift more weight.

These ten forearm exercises ensure no part of your forearms is left behind.

The 10 Best Forearm Exercises

Doing tons of wrist curls and extensions with dumbbells is ok, but these ten exercises are better because you can load up, and they train your forearms the way Popeye would want you to.