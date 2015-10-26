The Two-Day Biceps Blast Routine

Seems like everyone's out to find a newer, better way to train their biceps. Drop sets, weird splits and awkward exercises are all part of the trial and error guessing game. But novel training methods don’t necessarily equate to shirt-busting results.

If you want big guns, you need to work them like you want them to grow. Don't stop when they're tired- hit 'em some more. The reason why most new-age “functional” trainers and trainees lack sizeable arms is that they don’t hit them hard enough. Not that you should overtrain your biceps, but please feel free to exhaust them into submission every now and then. Building up your biceps involves two key ingredients: increasing the training load and making sure your muscles are exposed to a sufficient number of reps. The below routine is designed to do both.

You’ll increase biceps size and strength by alternating between sets of higher and lower reps while increasing and decreasing the weight accordingly for a generous 14 sets per workout. And you’ll finish off by grinding out two “pump sets” of 10 reps with shorter rest periods. Combine this routine with another bodypart if you dare, but if you can find time to do these mini-workouts on their own, make it so to increase the focus on your biceps and really see your efforts pay off.

After 4-6 weeks of this twice-a-week biceps regimen you should see a marked improvement. If you can, go for another couple weeks, as each additional workout will only add to your arm circumference. Remember, it takes time to see super-sized guns, and the bi’s are only one half of the equation (your triceps make up the other half). But if you can consistently hit your arms with volume and intensity week in, week out, biceps workouts won’t be so much of a guessing game.

Note: For each workout, adjust weight accordingly -- heavier weight for lower reps, light weight for higher reps.