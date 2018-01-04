Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

Harrison Barnes' Total-Body Basketball Workout

Level-up your game and learn how to train like a basketball player.

Muscle &amp; Fitness Senior Editor Shawn Donnelly thumbnail by
Harrison Barnes
Danny Bollinger / Getty
Danny Bollinger / Getty
Exercises 4
Equipment Yes

Coming into the NBA, Harrison Barnes had plenty of skills from day 1. He was a solid defender, could score the ball, and run the floor. With that being said, all rookies still face a learning curve, especially when it comes to building strength to compete with more seasoned athletes. Barnes was ahead of the curve, as he came in with a solid foundation and desire to get better. Here is a sample workout used by Barnes to help him achieve considerable gains. 

Try this basketball-inspired workout by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. 

Directions:

  • Perform as many reps as possible of each exercise in 2 minutes.
  • Rest 30 seconds between exercises.
  • Perform 4 to 5 rounds. 

Basketball Workout

Exercise 1

Sled Push How to
Sled Push thumbnail
-- sets
AMRAP* reps
30 sec rest
*As many reps as possible in 2 min. Push is 25-yards back and forth as fast as possible.

Exercise 2

Step-Up You'll need: Box How to
Step-Up thumbnail
-- sets
AMRAP* reps
30 sec rest
*As many reps as possible in 2 min. Hold a medicine ball. Alternate feet each round.

Exercise 3

Bodyweight Walking Lunge You'll need: No Equipment How to
Walking Lunge thumbnail
-- sets
AMRAP* reps
30 sec rest
*As many reps as possible in 2 min. Ideally, perform these up a hill. Jog back down.

Exercise 4

Skull Crusher You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Skull Crusher thumbnail
-- sets
AMRAP* reps
30 sec rest
*As many reps as possible in 2 min. Perform with a hip thrust if possible.
Topics:
Comments