The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout to Build Your Back

Grab a pair of dumbbells and get to work achieving that coveted v-taper with this practical, equipment-minimal circuit workout.

Given today’s sedentary culture—where we spend much of our time seated at desks, hunched over smart phones, and behind steering wheels—it’s no wonder we have an epidemic of back pain. Back pain often is a result of tight hips and deactivated glutes. If we don’t address these areas first, we’re setting ourselves up for back pain, not only in the weight room but also through by the activities of everyday life. Even bodyweight back exercises will dramatically improve the overall strength of your posterior chain and shoulders, setting you up for advanced back workouts, superset back workouts, and moving day at the same time.

So: Assuming you’ve addressed those issues, this workout will target the muscles you need for a broad, V-shaped back—and all you need are dumbbells and a bench.

How it works

This 30-minute dumbbell workout to build your back is designed as a circuit workout. We’ll do 4 sets of 7 exercises, alternating between pushing and pulling movements, so we can produce maximum results with minimal time and equipment. Rest only briefly (about a minute or so) between circuits.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

1. Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift

WHY IT WORKS: The Romanian deadlift is perhaps the most recognizable hamstring move, and for good reason—it’s effective for building the proper activation patterns in your hamstrings and glutes, while also strengthening your back.

HOW TO DO IT: Start with a light set of dumbbells. Form is especially key to getting full benefit from the RDL; don’t think of the exercise as bending forward, but rather as sitting back with your torso moving forward instead of staying upright.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps.

2. Dumbbell Upright Row

WHY IT WORKS: This compound movement is simple, effective, and familiar. The dumbbell upright row strengthens and stabilizes the upper back and shoulders while also challenging the triceps.

HOW TO DO IT: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the dumbbells palms-down in front of your body. While keeping the shoulder blades back and chest up, raise dumbbells vertically, lifting elbows to the ceiling. Return to starting position.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps

3. Alternating Single-arm Dumbbell Row

WHY IT WORKS: Another simple yet challenging movement, the dumbbell row stabilizes and strengthens your back and biceps.

HOW TO DO IT: Like a Romanian Deadlift, begin by sitting back with your torso, bending forward at the hips. Row one dumbbell to your side. Lower it and repeat on the other side.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps on each side

4. Bentover Dumbbell Reverse Flye

WHY IT WORKS: This exercise targets your rhomboid muscles, an unheralded but essential muscle group in your back that supports shoulder movement, opens up the chest, and helps give you a broad back.

HOW TO DO IT: Holding a dumbbell in each hand with your feet shoulder-width apart, keep your back straight as you lean forward to become slightly bent over. Hold the weights together and then slowly bring them out to the sides. Keep your arms slightly bent and pull the elbows out behind.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps

5. Dumbbell Renegade Row

WHY IT WORKS: It’s a simple yet challenging move that hits the back, shoulders, triceps and biceps.

HOW TO DO IT: Start in the top position of a pushup with your hands on dumbbells placed shoulder-width apart. Row one dumbbell toward the side of your body while balancing on the opposite hand and feet. Pause for one second at the top and return the weight slowly to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps

6. Dumbbell Skullcrushers

HOW TO DO IT: Lie face-up on a bench and lower the dumbbells until your elbows are bent 90 degrees. Then press them back to starting position.

WHY IT WORKS: Though best known as a triceps exercise, it also builds coordination between the tris and upper back.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps

7. Dumbbell Incline Row

WHY IT WORKS: When your chest supported on an incline bench, the dumbbell row more intensely emphasizes your shoulders, benefiting your posture and your hard-to-target rear deltoid muscles.

HOW TO DO IT: Lie chest-down on an adjustable bench set at a comfortable angle (between 30 and 45 degrees). With a dumbbell in each hand, bring your shoulder blades back and together as you row the weights to your sides. Return to starting position.

PRESCRIPTION: 10 reps each side

