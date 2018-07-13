Back Exercises
6 Row Variations for a Stronger, Thicker Back
Build a stronger, thicker back with these tried-and-true variations of a classic pulling movement.
What's the best big lift you can do for the upper body? If your gut reaction says either bench press or military press, perhaps you need to start focusing a bit more on pulling than pushing.
Truth is, the classic barbell row will give any upper-body exercise a run for its money in terms of developing pure strength and piles of muscle. In fact, most reputable trainers would probably tell you upper-body pulling movements should be prioritized over presses in your program. Why? Because, chances are, your shoulders are hunched at least slightly forward due to guys’ press-happy nature in the gym, plus all the posture- destroying texting, typing, and driving people do, which set the shoulders even farther forward.
If rows aren’t a focal point of your training, it’s time they become one. Use any of these six variations for a bigger, broader, stronger back.