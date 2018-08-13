7 Moves You Should Avoid in Your Back Workouts

Because of our sedentary, cubicle-based society, it can seem like we have two types of people: those with back pain and those who will experience it in the future. The gym always has been a breeding ground for back ailments as guys try to push the limits of what they can lift. That’s truer these days because of tighter hips, glutes, and hamstrings—a product of a life led at a desk and hunched over a smart phone.

Back pain can be a result of a herniated disc but more often is the result of something else along the kinetic chain that has caused the body to compensate. That’s why when taking care of the back in the gym it’s important to consider not only moves included in back-specific workouts but also in other routines that could impact the back.

Here are seven exercises that could contribute to back pain, along with alternatives to consider.

Pete Williams is a NASM certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.