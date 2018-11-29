Back Exercises

Jay Cutler's Two-A-Day Back Training Is Calling You

This isn't some in-&-out-in-45 workout. It's a serious commitment that you'll need lots of time, lots of food, and lots of rest to recover from. Sound like fun? Then you're the right kind of crazy lifter to grow on Jay Cutler's double-dose back training.

You know you need to row to grow. You know that big pulls off the ground build big backs. You know you need chin-ups if you want to fill up that shirt.

But sometimes, you need something else. You need a full-on, "I can't believe I'm doing this" overload workout. And Jay Cutler's got it.

Week 4 of Living Large: Jay Cutler's 8-Week Mass-Building Trainer is legendary for its two-a-day approach for every body part. And the week starts off with one of the biggest pieces of real estate on Jay's immense frame: the back.


