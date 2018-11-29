Jay Cutler's Two-A-Day Back Training Is Calling You

Sponsored Content

You know you need to row to grow. You know that big pulls off the ground build big backs. You know you need chin-ups if you want to fill up that shirt.

But sometimes, you need something else. You need a full-on, "I can't believe I'm doing this" overload workout. And Jay Cutler's got it.

Week 4 of Living Large: Jay Cutler's 8-Week Mass-Building Trainer is legendary for its two-a-day approach for every body part. And the week starts off with one of the biggest pieces of real estate on Jay's immense frame: the back.

This sponsored content was supplied by our friends at Bodybuilding.com.