5 CrossFit Workouts to Be Able to Do 100 Pushups in A Row

You'll need to work hard to achieve this fitness milestone—but you'll also need to work smart. Push yourself (literally and figuratively) with these chest-focused CrossFit WODs

“We've all heard the old adage: 'If you want to get better at pushups, do more pushups!'" says Ray Cooney, the head coach at Sopris CrossFit in Carbondale, CO. "This is true to some extent, but to accomplish 100 unbroken pushups, you will need to dig deeper into your tool belt."

Fortunately, we’ve done some of the digging for you. With a barrage of work/rest variations, pushup variations, and clever approaches, the following workouts are designed to make you a pushing machine.

1. Diamonds Are Forever

Wide-Grip Bench Press: 12 sets of 3 reps

Then: Tabata (20 seconds work, 10 seconds rest for 8 minutes) of diamond pushups

Cooney suggests ending with diamond pushups, but as he points out, "The pushup variations in CrossFit are endless: use a band, perform from incline, perform from decline, use a wide grip, or use a narrow grip." So feel free to experiment with different styles (or use a different one each round).

2. Tabata Purgatory

Over 8 minutes, do as many reps as possible in the following pattern:

:20 of pushups

:10 holding the top of a pushup

"Though you may have to break your pushups up during your 20 second work period, this workout will help you build the stamina needed to do 100 pushups in a row,” says Cole Sager, a four-time CrossFit Games competitor. Unlike a traditional Tabata, there's no resting—you’re either pushing or planking.

3. The Hundred Club

10 rounds, as fast as possible, of:

  • 10 pushups
  • 10 air squats

"100 pushups in a row is a very difficult task to achieve," say Dylan Petitt and Denise Thomas, both trainers at Reebok CrossFit One, "but by allowing your upper body enough time to recover with air squats, this will allow you to build more capacity. It’s a great workout if you are on vacation, don’t have a lot of time on your hands, or even stuck at home because of inclement weather. Give it a shot!"

4. Cindy

In 20 minutes, do as many rounds as possible of:

  • 5 pullups
  • 10 pushups
  • 15 squats

"On paper, this workout doesn't look that bad," says Garret Fisher, a three-time CrossFit Games competitor. "But be careful, because this is a 'sneaky' hard workout. The pushups are the hardest part of the workout and add up quickly. Think about maybe breaking those up early on: 5-5 or even 4-3-3 might be smart."

5. Pushup Origami
  1. Complete as many unbroken diamond pushups (fingertips and thumbs touching) as possible without stopping. Then rest 30 min.
  2. Complete as many unbroken wide-grip pushups (hands double shoulder-width) as possible without stopping. Then rest 30 min.
  3. Complete as many unbroken close-grip pushups (hands under chest, elbows in contact with torso at the bottom) as possible without stopping. Then rest 30 min.
  4. Complete as many unbroken close-grip pushups (hands under chest, elbows in contact with torso at the bottom) as possible without stopping. Then rest 30 min.
  5. Complete as many unbroken regular pushups as possible without stopping.

If you want to do pushups, this is the workout for you, courtesy of Ben Bergeron, who's coached seven CrossFit Games champions. The variations will work different parts of your shoulders and chest, which will allow you to go for the full five rounds.

