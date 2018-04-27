5 CrossFit Workouts to Be Able to Do 100 Pushups in A Row

“We've all heard the old adage: 'If you want to get better at pushups, do more pushups!'" says Ray Cooney, the head coach at Sopris CrossFit in Carbondale, CO. "This is true to some extent, but to accomplish 100 unbroken pushups, you will need to dig deeper into your tool belt."

Fortunately, we’ve done some of the digging for you. With a barrage of work/rest variations, pushup variations, and clever approaches, the following workouts are designed to make you a pushing machine.