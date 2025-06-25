3-time World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman is back in the gym after just half a point separated him from the 2025 winner, Rayno Nel, and the big Scot recently shared a chest finisher that is helping to build his pecs after a typically brutal workout. If you fancy challenging your own chest, give it a try for yourself.

For this exercise you will be testing yourself for time with a move that combines elements of a pushup, along with the plank, while the body must be supported on the rolling surface of a pair of dumbbells. “I’m not giving you an exercise if I don’t do it,” asserted the powerhouse while training in the Stoltman Strength Centre in Invergordon, Scotland.

Tom Stoltman’s ‘Bulletproof’ Pecs Finisher

On his knees, Stoltman places the dumbbells on the floor, slightly more than shoulder width apart, under his chest. With the dumbbells facing forward, he then grips both handles with an overhand hold in order to support his weight. Next, Stoltman takes his knees off the floor and puts his body into a pushup position. Rather than execute pushups however, the strong man tries to stay still, similar to when performing the plank, except that he must also keep the dumbbells from rolling.

As Stoltman points out, this is an isometric exercise, meaning that the muscles are forced to contract to bear the load and stabilize the body, but they do not stretch, and the associated joints will barely move. “This is any body’s exercise,” encouraged the big Scot. “If you’re a beginner, intermediate, advanced, this just helps bullet-proof the whole pecs,” he explained, adding that this move will also help build the body for other exercises like the bench press. “When you come to these movements that can really kind of put a strain on your pecs, these help you bullet-proof that.” After his own herculean efforts, Stoltman noted that “At the end of a session, it’s brutal.”

So, what time did the three-time WSM rack up? 68 seconds is the time to beat. “This is my favorite way to FINISH a chest day, Stoltman told his 450,000-plus Instagram followers. “Even though I’m back training heavy bench, this chest finisher is the hardest part of the workout,” he added. “Give it a try at the end of your push or chest session.”

