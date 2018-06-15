5 CrossFit Workouts to Eliminate Your Dad Bod

"Your time is limited, and you want to get as much bonding time with your little one as possible," says Ray Cooney, lead trainer and co-owner of Sopris CrossFit and a recent father himself. "But there is time in your day to get in a workout, though you may need to get up a little bit earlier or go to bed a little bit later. Personally, I’m an advocate for CrossFit. Classes are usually only an hour, which is typically all you need."

Here are five CrossFit workouts to help you become the fittest father in the game.