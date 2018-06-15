svetikd / Getty

Full-Body Exercises

5 CrossFit Workouts to Eliminate Your Dad Bod

Being a dad doesn’t mean you have to get soft. Stay ripped with these five full-body workouts.

"Your time is limited, and you want to get as much bonding time with your little one as possible," says Ray Cooney, lead trainer and co-owner of Sopris CrossFit and a recent father himself. "But there is time in your day to get in a workout, though you may need to get up a little bit earlier or go to bed a little bit later. Personally, I’m an advocate for CrossFit. Classes are usually only an hour, which is typically all you need."

Here are five CrossFit workouts to help you become the fittest father in the game.

1. Go Daddy

As many rounds as possible, 20 minutes, rest 45 seconds between rounds:

  • 15 Air squats
  • 10 Pushups
  • 100m Sprint

This bodyweight workout from Cooney is designed to give you just enough rest that you can keep up the intensity for all 20 minutes. As he points out, "Getting rid of your 'dad body' is not rocket science. Make healthy choices and remember that you have a little one looking up to you now."

 

2. The Godfather

Every 6 minutes, 5 rounds:

  • 5 Front squats, increasing weight each round
  • 8 Dips
  • 8 Pullups

"These three movements will hit your legs, core, shoulders, and arms," says Todd Brandon Morris, a level two CrossFit coach and workout programmer for CrossFit NYC. "Work up to a heavy set of five front squats and see if you can exceed it the following week. If you start to find that either the dips or pullups are getting too easy, add weight. A few options would be pinching a plate between your knees or hooking your foot through the handle of a kettlebell."

3. A Father's Climb

As fast as possible, 3 rounds, rest 1 minute between rounds: 

  • 400m Run 
  • 40 Mountain climbers (each side)
  • 200m Run
  • 30 Air squats 
  • 100m Run 
  • 20 V-ups
  • Finisher: 50 perfect pushups for quality

This aerobic workout comes from Matthew LeBaron, a running coach at Brick New York who also points out that, "the 'dad bod' really starts in the kitchen and is solidified at the bar. Check your nutrition. Add more lean meats, veggies, fruits, and good grains, and reduce alcohol, bagels, pizza, and fried chicken."

4. Row Your Dad Boat

As fast as possible, 4 rounds, rest 2-3 minutes between rounds: 

  • 500-meter Row
  • 30-second heavy front-loaded carry (sandbag, small child, kettlebells)
  • 10 Kettlebell side bends (each side)

"This workout is designed to light up your core and get you breathing hard," says Ryan McCarthy, a rowing and CrossFit coach at Bowery CrossFit. "Because there is rest after each round, you can hit the row pretty hard, but try and keep the split times similar round-to-round. On the loaded carry, squeeze your glutes and stand up tall. The side bends round out the workout by giving your obliques some love." 

5. Karen

150 Wall balls at 20 lbs. (14 lbs. for women) 

"This workout is a total-body blaster that will leave you drenched in sweat and burning calories like no other—perfect for shedding that dad belly," says Paul Roller, the head coach at CrossFit Outbreak, in Brooklyn. I love this workout because it skyrockets the heart rate and metabolism and is all the while very simple.

