I approached the bar just like any other deadlift I performed—or so I thought. I set my feet, hinged to the bar, gripped and ripped it. It wasn’t necessarily a very heavy weight, but this time the lift felt different, literally. I heard a crack in my lower back that ended up being three herniated disks.
Any number of elements to my normal deadlift setup could have obviously off on that set. But without really going through every single step of the lift in my head, it’s hard to pinpoint just what made a seemingly routine lift go catastrophically the other way.
That’s why the having a deadlift pre-lift checklist can help you maximize each and every lift while hopefully reducing the risk of injury. Deadlifting requires your entire body to be dialed in, because it could be the difference between a PR lower back injury and a PR. Because, unlike the squat or bench, the deadlift begins in a bottom-loaded position. This means that there’s no stretch reflex. You have to create tension, stability, and power from the ground up.
That’s why a repeatable pre-lift checklist is a must. With help from Tasha “Iron Wolf” Whelan, a world champion powerlifter and strongwoman athlete who has a 515-pound deadlift personal best, we’ll guide you through a solid deadlift pre-lift checklist.
There aren’t many exercises that come close to building the full-body strength of the deadlift, but being a full-body move, having a routine before the pull is imperative.
Note: Not every lifter will have the same setup. Limb length, mobility, and training style create minor differences—that’s normal. This checklist covers the major universal principles that apply to every conventional deadlifter.
Before your hands touch the bar, you need a rock-solid base. Deadlift mistakes like tipping forward, the bar drifting, and low-back strain begin with poor foot placement.
Why your midfoot? That’s your center of balance. If the bar starts forward of the midfoot, it will swing away from you. If it starts too close, it will drag you forward when the plates leave the ground.
Internal cue: “Feel your whole foot.” External cue: “Bar over the laces.”
Tasha’s Tip: There’s no single “perfect” width. It depends on your build, leverages, and muscle dominance (quad vs hamstring dominant).
Getting your feet in the right spot is half the job—now you need to turn them into anchors. Rooting your feet creates tension through the hips, glutes, and hamstrings before the pull. This action creates external rotation through the hips, helping your knees track properly.
Internal cue: “Screw your feet into the floor.” External cue: “Spread the floor apart.”
Tasha’s Tip: Grip the floor with your feet as if you’re trying to “spread” the floor apart. A stable base equals more power and less energy leak.
Deadlifts begin and end with the hinge. If you bend your knees first and drop into a squat, the bar tends to drift forward. If you take your hinge too far and lock your knees out, now it’s a stiff-legged deadlift. The sweet spot lies between the two.
Internal cue: “Hamstrings tight, spine long.” External cue: “Reach your butt to the wall behind you.”
Tasha’s Tip: Find your hip position:
Once your feet and hips are locked in, it’s time to get your hands on the bar—but how you grip it matters, too. A weak or uneven grip can throw off bar path, waste energy, and steal strength from the pull before it starts.
Internal cue: “Crush the bar in your hands.” External cue: “Bend the bar.”
Tasha’s Tip: If your grip feels funky before you lift, it will feel worse once the bar moves. Reset and crush the bar.
A mighty deadlift gets better with a locked-in spine and rock-solid lats. If your back rounds or your lats aren’t tight, the bar will drift away from you, your leverage disappears, and your lower back takes the hit.
Internal cue: “Squeeze oranges in your armpits.” External cue: “Bend the bar toward your shins.”
Tasha’s Tip: Pull the slack out and lock everything tight before starting. Keep your arms long: Think about REACHING as long as you can through the floor and think about “squeezing oranges in your armpits.”
Don’t move a muscle until your midsection is braced. The deadlift demands full-body tension, which is enhanced with proper breathing and bracing. This combo of breath and brace stabilizes your spine and increases force transfer from the floor to the lower body.
Internal cue: “Fill your torso with air.”
External cue: “Push your abs out into your belt.”
Tasha’s Tip: Take a deep 360-degree breath, expanding into your belly, sides, and back. This intra-abdominal pressure stabilizes your spine and protects it under load. Reset between reps if you need to—sloppy breathing ruins strong pulls.
This final pause takes around two seconds, but it can save your lift. Before the bar leaves the floor, run through this rapid-fire system check:
If all seven are locked in, you’re ready to pull.
Here, Whelan explains further how to clean up your deadlift setup for a stronger, smoother pull.