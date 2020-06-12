Were you one of those people who stress bought workout equipment once all the gyms closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now have no idea how to use any of it? Well have no fear, because personal trainer Andy McDermott has plenty of tips for you to get the most out of your gear.

McDermott has been doing at-home workouts for many years, demonstrating many of them on his McDermott Family Fitness and Homeschool YouTube channel and writing many regimens for Muscle & Fitness readers over the years.

This video, which you can watch below, helps you get the most out of a TRX system. Watch as he details lower-body, pushing, and pulling exercises you can do in any room of your home.

McDermott’s been doing these exercises for 12 years, and his results speak for themselves.

Here are some additional tips from the shredded actor, retired soccer player, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 cover model.

“The versatility of the TRX makes it easy to create your own total-body circuit workouts. Each time you need a total-body session, just choose one or two movements from each category: lower-body exercises, upper-body pushing, upper-body pulling, core specific (although most work on the TRX taxes the abdominals, obliques, lower back, etc).”

For an extra challenge try this: Warm up first, then do 10 repetitions of each exercise, or as many quality reps as possible in 30 seconds, and move right into the next exercise. That’s 1 round — repeat for 5 rounds, maybe with a set of 30 jumping jacks or 1 minute of jump rope in between rounds.

Yeah, that’ll get your heart rate pumping.