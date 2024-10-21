The classic pushup will never go out of style, but it can get dull, especially for those able to knock out a few sets of 20 or more reps with relative ease. However, many excellent variations exist, including the one with the coolest exercise name ever, the TRX Atomic Pushup. This isn’t just your garden-variety pushup. It’s a full-body move that leverages the instability of TRX suspension to increase the intensity of the traditional pushup.

It’s great for those who thrive on intensity and demand more from their pushups because it pushes your strength, stability, and coordination limits. Whether you want to spice up your pushups, enhance athletic performance, or improve your core strength, this exercise has you covered.

If you’re ready to elevate your pushup game, we will explore the dynamics of the TRX Atomic Pushup to unleash your athletic potential and strength.

What is the TRX Atomic Pushup?

The TRX Atomic Pushup combines movements that demand strength, coordination, and control. At its core, it combines a traditional pushup and a suspended knee tuck performed with TRX suspension straps. With the feet not being stable, you must lock your core in, and the knee tuck transfers more oomph to the pushup. The Atomic Pushup turns a fitness staple into a full-body movement that targets almost all your major muscles from head to toe.

How To Do The TRX Atomic Pushup

The TRX Atomic Pushup has a few moving parts, so to lock it in, here’s a step-by-step guide to ensure you execute this exercise with good form

Secure your feet in the TRX straps, with the tops of your feet facing down. When in the plank position, your feet hang about 6 to 12 inches off the ground.

Get your hands wider than shoulder-width apart and get into a pushup plank position.

Focus on creating tension by contracting your glutes and quads while lowering your chest to the ground with good pushup form.

Tuck your knees towards your chest simultaneously as you press back up to the pushup plank position.

Ensure your back remains neutral, and avoid lifting your hips too high as you perform the knee tuck.

Return to the pushup plank position, reset, and repeat for desired reps.

TRX Atomic Pushup Muscles Worked

The TRX Atomic Pushup targets many lower and upper body muscles, including:

The pushing phase of the TRX Atomic Pushup pumps up the chest muscles. Deltoids: Your shoulder muscles stabilize your upper body while the anterior deltoid assists the chest during the pushing phase.

They straighten the elbows and assist the chest in pushing you from the ground. Anterior Core: The core works over time to keep your upper and lower body stable due to the instability of the suspension straps. The abs and obliques work to bring the knees towards the chest during the knee tuck.

The core works over time to keep your upper and lower body stable due to the instability of the suspension straps. The abs and obliques work to bring the knees towards the chest during the knee tuck. Hip Flexors: The hip flexors are the prime movers with the knee tuck as they help draw the knees towards your chest.

The lower back assists the anterior core muscles, preventing lower back arching and maintaining a neutral spine throughout this exercise. Glutes and Hamstrings: The glutes help maintain a spine position, while the hamstrings support the alignment of the legs and glutes.

Benefits of the TRX Atomic Pushup

The benefits of this fantastic exercise are nearly limitless, but I’ve managed to whittle it down to perhaps the three most important.

Enhanced Core Stability and Strength

The TRX Atomic Pushup sends your core strength and endurance into overdrive. The instability of the TRX straps forces the abs, oblique, and lower back muscles to engage to maintain balance and control during the pushup and knee tuck phases. This muscle tension strengthens the core, which is vital for improving posture and enhancing performance on and off the field.

Improved Shoulder Strength

This exercise demands a high degree of shoulder stability. Your shoulder muscles, including the rotator cuff, deltoids, and shoulder blades, bear the brunt of the knee tuck and pushup moves. These muscles control this exercise, which builds shoulder strength and, if you are lucky, will help improve your mobility, too.

Better Flex Times

It’s a full-body exercise that trains many muscle groups simultaneously. This enhances muscle coordination and full-body muscular tension and increases hypertrophy and strength in these muscles. And if you hadn’t guessed already, atomic pushups burns a ton of calories, too, making it great for fat loss.

TRX Atomic Pushup Common Mistakes and Fixes

This exercise has many moving parts, so mistakes can happen. Here are some common ones to watch for and how to correct them.

Stop Sagging

Letting the hips sag and the lower back arch during the plank or pushup can put undue stress on the lower back and reduce its core-strengthening benefits.

Fix it: Actively brace your core and squeeze your glutes throughout the exercise to keep your body straight from head to heels.

Flaring Elbows

Allowing the elbows to flare out to the sides puts the focus on the shoulders and reduces the tension on the triceps and chest.

Fix it: Keep your elbows at about a 45-degree angle from your body. This will help protect your shoulders and ensure the chest and triceps have the required tension for your muscle pump.

Rushing Through the Movement

Performing the pushup or the knee tuck too quickly can lead to poor form and less tension because momentum is taking over.

Fix it: Focus on a controlled tempo throughout the exercise, ensuring each movement part is performed well. This helps improve muscle control and overall exercise effectiveness.

Programming Suggestions

The TRX Atomic Pushup is part strength and part conditioning exercise, so there are several ways to incorporate it into your workouts. Here are a few examples.

Strength: Include it in a circuit with other exercises or as an accessory after your big strength movement for three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

High-Intensity Interval Training: Include the TRX Atomic Pushup in a HIIT circuit, alternating with lower-intensity exercises or rest periods. For example, perform the pushups for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest in a circuit with other exercises.

Conditioning: At the end of your workout, perform 2-3 sets of the TRX Atomic Pushup to failure.