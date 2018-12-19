6 Exercises to Strengthen Your Knees and Prevent Injury

If you suffer from knees that feel like they've been bludgeoned with a scalding hot tire iron, you're not alone. One study from Gallup-Healthways found that 26 percent of the adult population in the US suffers from knee pain.

The causes are varied—overuse, underuse, mobility restrictions, and muscular imbalances are some of the biggest culprits that factor into knee pain—but everyone with knee pain can agree that it can hinder even the most basic aspects of your life. Whatever the reason, you don’t have to live with it.

Try adding these exercises and stretches to your daily warm-up routine to ease your lingering knee problems.