The Best Exercise Supersets to Train Your Glutes and Increase Your Strength

per bernal
3A. SQUAT JUMP
WHY IT WORKS: This move works the hips, knees, and ankles, but the key is using your glutes to generate power.
HOW TO DO IT: Stand with your feet just outside the shoulders and hands behind your head. Squat, keeping your knees behind your toes and squeezing your glutes. After holding this position for two seconds, jump vertically. Pull the toes to your shins in midair to prepare for landing. Land in the starting squat position, hold three seconds, and repeat for 10 reps. Be sure to land softly, with the hips back and down.
PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps.
3B. LATERAL LUNGE
WHY IT WORKS: Lateral movement is important to the motions of everyday life, but too often we ignore it in the gym. The lateral lunge hits the glutes, along with the quads and hamstrings.
HOW TO DO IT: Stand holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Step out to the right, keeping toes pointed straight ahead and feet flat. Squat down only your right leg, keeping the left leg straight. Squat as low as possible, keeping the left leg straight and holding for two seconds. Return to the starting position and repeat for set of 10. Switch sides.
PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side).