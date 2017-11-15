The Best Exercise Supersets to Train Your Glutes and Increase Your Strength

MoMo Productions / Getty

Working the glutes can be a catch-22 exercise in frustration. Everyone needs to work the gluteus maximus more—but without properly activated glutes, many movements cannot be done properly, or at least effectively.

Because most of us spend our days sitting, hunched over computers and behind steering wheels, we shut off our glutes. That tightens our hips and shortens our hamstrings, leading to all kinds of muscular dysfunction, most notably back problems. We’re not only setting ourselves up for ailments and injury, but also dooming ourselves to lives with a flat butt that nobody finds attractive.

To activate the glutes, think of daily life as one big glute workout. Squeeze your cheeks one at a time while stuck in traffic or in an endless meeting. Take the stairs instead of the escalator or elevator. Walk instead of driving short distances.

In each superset of this workout, we’ll pair a bodyweight glute activation move with one that works the glutes through lifting. This way, we efficiently activate and challenge the glutes, so we can keep moving through the workout with no rest.

Pete Williams is a N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.