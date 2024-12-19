You should know that Bulgarian Split Squat, builds single-leg strength and improves your performance with bilateral squats, deadlifts, and quad size.

The adductors are a critical muscle for this and more. The strength and mobility of this muscle group are vital for performance on and off the field and avoiding the dreaded groin strain. And if you pull sumo, your adductors must be in good shape for better pulling performance. Many great unilateral exercises strengthen the adductors, but none with a cooler name than Ballerina Bulgarians.

Ballerina Bulgarians come from “The Glute Guy,” Bret Contreras. For this, Tony Gentilcore, one of the co-founders of Cressey Sports Performance and co-owner of Core Collective in Boston, MA demonstrates the proper Ballerina Bulgarian split squat technique.

Benefits of Elevated Split Squats?

Good is relative here because they are challenging, but Gentilcore explains why there is much more to them than meets the eye.

“For starters, most of our daily activities (not to mention all of athletics) are performed on one leg, so we can easily make the case that single-leg training (i.e., elevated split squats) is more functional,” he says.

Gentilcore adds: “Second, when we train one leg at a time, we prioritize what’s referred to as the Sub-lateral system (a term popularized by strength coach Mike Boyle some years ago). Without going too far down the rabbit hole in nerd-speak, the Sub-lateral system refers to the adductors and hip abductors on the standing leg and the quadratus lumborum on the opposite side. In short, it focuses on pelvic stability. And lastly, they’re a great option to fry your legs,” explains Gentilcore.

The Ballerina Bulgarian Squat

If you are looking to up your Sumo deadlift game or enhance your single-leg training, Gentilcore explains how stance change helps. “ The main benefit for Ballerina Bulgarians (this is what Bret Contreras calls them) is that they target the adductors a bit more. As someone who prefers to pull with a more sumo-style stance, this is a stellar option for me as it’s a perfect accessory or complimentary movement. Plus, there’s a bonus: You only need a bench and a dumbbell to perform it.” says Gentilcore.

Ballerina Bulgarian Squat Form Tips

Gentilcore says this is more of a feel exercise than one where you want to torture yourself, so go lighter than you think. Focus on pushing your knee over your toes without the heel coming off the floor with the foot on the floor. On the return, focus on pulling yourself back to an upright position with your adductors (groin muscles) of the leg bent on the bench.

He also explains that performing Ballerina Bulgarians works better with one dumbbell because you will achieve a greater range of motion and a deeper stretch in your adductors.

Set and Rep Suggestions

Gentilcore likes this as an accessory movement after performing deadlifts (especially if you pull sumo style). Three to four sets of 8-12 reps per side work well.