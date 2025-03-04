Most of us know that the tried-and-tested barbell back squat is a staple for bodybuilders and elite athletes but there are numerous squat variations that tax us from different angles. Fortunately, respected bodybuilder and coach, Petar Klančir took to Instagram recently to help you swot up on your squats.

“The front squat, smith machine squat, goblet squat, and back squat are all effective lower body exercises,” wrote Klančir in an informative post for his one-million-plus IG followers. “But they differ in form and muscle focus.” Thankfully, the Croation broke it all down.

IFBB Pro Petar Klančir Breaks Down 4 Effective Squat Variations

The Front Squat

The big man began by explaining that the front squat emphasizes “the quadriceps and core while requiring more upper body flexibility.”

How To Do The Front Squat: Place the barbell on your shoulder so that it runs across the front of your body, under the chin. Fold your arms over to steady the barbell but as Klančir demonstrates, you can use your fingers to keep it in place, rather than gripping the bar. Squat with your legs, keeping feet around shoulder width apart and inhale as you lower. Then push with your heels and exhale as you bring the bar back up to the starting position.

Smith Machine Squat

“Utilizes a barbell fixed on a vertical track, providing stability,” explained the bodybuilder. “…focusing on the quadriceps and glutes.”

How To Do The Smith Machine Squat: Klančir uses a safety squat bar attachment to protect his shoulders, and with his feat a touch over shoulder width apart, he keeps his upper body straight while descending down the smith machine. Notice that Klančir gets down low but doesn’t attempt to bounce back up. Instead, he makes sure to feel the stretch at the bottom of the lift.

Goblet Squat

“Involves holding a dumbbell or kettlebell close to the chest, making it beginner friendly and focusing on form and mobility while engaging the core and lower body,” explained Klančir. As he pointed out; this is a great exercise for those who want to practice their posture and leg strength before holding a weighted barbell.

How To Do The Goblet Squat: With feet a little over shoulder width apart for a solid base, Klančir steadily squats with the weight on his front, performing controlled moves that focus on form. Look straight ahead and keep your upper body straight.

The Barbell Back Squat

“Performed with the barbell on the upper back,” explains Klančir. “This squat targets the entire lower body, particularly the glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps.”

How To Do The Barbell Back Squat: Even for those who think they are top of the class with barbell back squats, it is well worth studying this fitness fanatics’ form. Klančir’s feat are shoulder width apart, and his toes are pointed slightly outwards. He looks straight ahead as he makes a perfect vertical line from his lifting and lowering. While social media is awash with ego lifters, Klančir shows that his muscles are working even at a relatively low weight for him, so be sure to prioritize posture over weighted plates. With class dismissed, there’s just one question: Which of these squat variations will you try next?

