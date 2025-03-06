The hack squat machine is a gym favorite because it delivers a killer quad workout and allows you to go heavy because of its enhanced stability. But let’s face it—not every gym has one, and even when it’s available, someone may be using it. Whether dealing with your gym not having one or just looking to switch things up, you don’t have to miss out on developing massive quads.

Here, we’re exploring what makes the hack squat machine a great exercise for your lower body and introducing five killer hack squat alternatives. These moves are designed to give you the same quad-dominant benefits while keeping your training on point. Whether you work with limited equipment or need a change of pace, these alternatives have you covered.

Let’s dive into the hack squat machine and why it’s a legday staple.

The Hack Squat Machine: Muscles Worked

The hack squat machine is a quad-building beast that provides great back support and a fixed movement path; it allows you to load up heavy while keeping your torso upright, making it an excellent choice for building leg strength without overloading the lower back.

The hack squat is a lower-body exercise which trains the:

Quadriceps: The prime mover, especially in the bottom half of the squat.

Glutes: Engage at the bottom of the squat to power you back up.

Hamstrings: Act as knee stabilizers but it’s not a great hamstring builder.

Core: Works to maintain tension and keep your torso flush with the pad.

How to Use The Hack Squat Machine

Position your upper body on the pad, shoulders under the rests, and get your feet into your preferred stance. Release the safety stops and lower slowly, going as deep as your hip mobility allows. Push through your feet, return to the starting position, and reset and repeat. When you’ve finished your set, re-engage the safety mechanism before stepping out.

Why These 5 Hack Squat Alternatives Are the Best

You must consider these three factors for a good hack-squat alternative.

Muscle Engagement: This one is a no-brainer alternative to the hack squats; it needs to be quad-dominant and, at the very least, train the quadriceps.

Stability: Exercise that offers similar support, so balance is less of an issue, and the quads are still a priority.

Joint Friendly: As the Hack Squat is low-back friendly, the alternative must also be. Like the Hack Squat, the belt and cable machine hack squats are less stressful on the knees and lower back.

Now, let’s get to the good stuff.

5 Hack Squat Alternatives: How To, Form Tips and Programming

Whether you’re training at a gym with different equipment or want to mix up on leg day, these five alternatives have you covered.

Landmine Hack Squat

The landmine hack squat resembles the movement of the hack squat machine. It keeps your torso upright while driving muscle tension to your quads, and the landmine-fixed path makes it easier on the knees and lower back.

Form Tip: Keep your elbows tucked in and your chest tall—leaning too far forward takes tension off the quads and shifts it to the glutes.

Sets & Reps: For strength and hypertrophy, perform 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps, adding a 3-second negative to spice it up.

Cable Machine Hack Squat

The cable machine hack squat replicates the machine variation, which means hello quads. However, the drawback of this variation is that grip strength becomes an issue. The cable’s resistance encourages control, and its constant tension makes it great for building muscle and improving squat depth.

Form Tip: If balance is an issue, lean the torso slightly away from the cable stack to keep your weight centered.

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 10-12 reps, focusing on slow and controlled movement. Add a pause at the bottom for extra quad burn.

Safety Bar Squat

The safety bar squat is one of the best machine-free options for loading the quads and maintaining an upright torso position. The padded bar reduces strain on the shoulders and provides more stability, making it ideal for lifters with shoulder mobility issues.

Form Tip: Keep your elbows tucked and grip neutral to improve control and reduce shoulder discomfort. If you have something to hold on to, the increased stability means more quads for you.

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 6-12 reps work well for strength and muscle.

Smith Machine Hack Squat

The Smith machine hack squat mirrors the movement path of the hack squat machine, allowing you to go heavy. The fixed bar path offers increased stability, letting you focus on the quads without worrying about balance.

Form Tip: Move your feet around three steps from the bar, but adjust for comfort if needed.

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps, lowering with control. If you’re looking for an extra challenge, try a dropset for an extra quad burn.

Belt Squats

Belt squats remove most lower back stress, making them one of the best joint-friendly alternatives to hack squats. Because the weight is loaded at the hips, you can go deep without worrying about your lower back while giving your quads all they can handle.

Form Tip: Let your hips drop between your knees, and keep your torso upright.

Sets & Reps: 4 sets of 10-12 reps for hypertrophy, using a 3 to 5-second eccentric.

Key Takeaways

The hack squat machine is an excellent quad-builder but is not essential. Whether your gym doesn’t have one or you’re looking for a joint-friendly alternative, there are plenty of other ways to hit your quads. When looking for an alternative, choose the one based on your needs; here is a guide.

For strength: Smith Machine Hack Squat or Safety Bar Squat

Smith Machine Hack Squat or Safety Bar Squat For a home-friendly setup: Landmine Hack Squat

Landmine Hack Squat For joint-friendly: Belt Squats

Belt Squats For constant tension: Cable Machine Hack Squat

Happy squatting.