"The Muscle Doc's" 5 Moves for a Bigger, Better Squat

“If you can’t stand on one leg, then you have no business squatting with two,” says Dr. Jordan Shallow, aka “the Muscle Doc,” as he explains the reasoning behind performing walking lunges as an accessory to building a bigger, badder, and safer squat.

Shallow, a renowned movement specialist who owns a squat personal record of 749 pounds, quickly gets to the point of his squat progression exercises geared toward boosting your squat. Shallow also debunks the myths behind the squat (Spoiler alert: Squats aren’t bad for your knees when done correctly.)

Shallow showed M&F how it’s done during a recent visit to Iron Culture Gym in Cedar Knolls, NJ.