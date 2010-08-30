Some days you just want to tear it up when training shoulders, combining heavy pressing moves with isolation exercises for each of your three delt heads. It could take you up to an hour, but you’ll definitely feel the effects. At other times, a good, fast delt workout can pump up your shoulders and make your arms feel so heavy you want to cut them off. This workout combines the best of both worlds: You’ll go heavy on your primary pressing move, which will take you a little longer to recover between sets, then move on to a superset (doing one exercise immediately after another) that pumps the middle and rear heads as you complete 24 reps nonstop.

On the superset exercises, use a relatively light weight with which you can complete at least 12 reps each. After completing one set of each move in succession, rest one minute and do another superset. The heavy presses will help build size and strength, and the two-part move will deliver an unbelievable pump – and burn. Hell, with the extra 40 minutes, you won’t have any excuse to blow off your cardio.

1. Seated Overhead Dumbbell Press

HOW MANY? 2 warm-ups + 4 sets; 10, 6, 8, 8 reps; rest 90-120 seconds between working sets.

START: Sit erect with your back firmly against an upright bench and hold a pair of dumbbells just above shoulder level. Your elbows should point down, palms facing forward.

MOVE: Press the weights up in an arc over your head so they nearly touch. Stop just short of full arm extension. If you lock out, you take pressure off the working delts. Slowly lower the dumbbells to a point where your upper arms are just past parallel to the floor. Repeat.

2. Dumbbell Lateral Raise

HOW MANY? 12 reps, then go immediately to exercise three (You do two supersets, this being the first move.)

START: Stand erect with dumbbells in front of your thighs, using a neutral grip (palms facing each other), your elbows slightly bent. With your feet hip- to shoulder-width apart, bend your knees slightly.

MOVE: Raise the weights out to your sides in a wide arc to shoulder level, then slowly return to the start.

3. Bent-over Lateral Raise

HOW MANY? 12 reps (You do two supersets, this being the second move.)

START: Bend forward at the waist, knees slightly bent, holding two dumbbells in front of you with a neutral (palms facing each other) grip. Bend your elbows slightly and keep your back flat.

MOVE: Keeping your body still and elbows in a fixed position, raise the weights out wide to your sides. Hold briefly, then return to the start.