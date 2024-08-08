The barbell overhead press is a true test of strength because nobody yells, “It’s all you, bro.” as they yank the bar from your chest. With the overhead press, you can lift it, or you can’t. Although the barbell overhead press is not the only way to improve overhead strength, it’s the one that allows you to lift the most weight, so it’s the king of the overhead jungle. For those seeking to improve their overhead press, you’re in expert hands. Tasha “Iron Wolf” Whelan, a world champion powerlifter and strongwoman athlete with over two decades of coaching experience, has the perfect exercise for you: the scrape the rack press, which can increase your upper body strength and muscle.

Here, Whelan explains what it is and how it is an overhead strength game-changer.

Why the Barbell Overhead Press Is An Effective Exercise

Barbell overhead presses are an essential exercise for several reasons. It promotes upper body strength by strengthening the shoulders, upper chest, triceps, and upper back while building a rock-solid core. This exercise mimics real-world pushing movements and reaching abilities, improving functional strength and performance. It also offers postural benefits by strengthening the shoulder and upper back muscles, reducing the risk of upper body injuries.

A barbell provides more stability because both hands are fixed on it. This greater stability makes it easier to go heavier than dumbbells,” explains Whelan.

What is the Scrape The Rack Press Exercise?

This exercise involves pressing a barbell overhead while keeping the bar in close contact with the rack’s uprights throughout the movement. By “scraping” the bar against the rack, you maintain a controlled and stable bar path, which improves stability and muscle engagement in the shoulders, triceps, and upper back.

How To Do The Scrape The Rack Press

Whelan gives you the lowdown on performing this exercise with good form.

Position the bar at shoulder height or slightly above in a power rack. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and grip the bar slightly wider than shoulder width. Too wide, and the shoulders could get cranky. If your grip is too narrow, and the range of motion extends, increasing triceps demand. With the barbell resting on the top of the “J hook,” elbows slightly in front of the bar, and wrists straight, brace your core. Press while keeping it in complete contact with the rack, “scraping” it as you extend your arms until lockout. Ensure your head moves slightly forward so the bar is directly overhead. Avoid flaring your elbows out or losing contact with the rack. Maintain a neutral spine; shoulders, elbows, and wrists should align when arms are locked out. Lower the bar back to the starting position on the top of the “J hook,” keeping it in contact with the rack to maintain control and good form.

Benefits of the Scrape The Rack Press

Whelan explains why it’s so great and how it can improve your overhead strength.

Better Stability:

By using the rack as a guide, lifters can maintain a consistent and proper bar path, which helps stabilize the weight and reduce the risk of shoulder strain.

Increased Muscle Emphasis

This variation emphasizes the deltoids and triceps while engaging the upper back muscles due to the controlled movement along the rack.

Setup Ease

Setting up inside the rack is safer, especially when lifting heavier weights. The safety bars can be adjusted to catch the bar if needed, and the rack acts as a guide and spotter while pressing.

Improved Technique

The rack provides a tactile cue that helps lifters maintain good form, encouraging a vertical bar path and reducing excessive backward lean and lower back arching.

Workout and Programming Suggestions

The scrape-the-rack overhead press is excellent for anyone who has shoulder mobility to go overhead. Here, Whelan gives you sets and reps based on your workout experience.

Beginners: Three sets of 8-12 reps with a lighter weight to focus on form and technique and get used to the bar path.

Intermediate: Three sets of 6-8 reps, gradually increasing the weight as you become more comfortable with the movement, slowly building strength and hypertrophy.

Advanced: Five sets of 3-6 reps with heavier weights, focusing on maximal strength and power.

Additional Considerations

Mobility: To perform overhead presses safely, ensure adequate shoulder and thoracic mobility. Incorporate mobility exercises such as shoulder arm bars, thoracic extensions, rotations, and lat stretches into your warm-up.

Progression: Gradually increase the weight as your strength and form improve, ensuring you do not compromise your technique for heavier loads.